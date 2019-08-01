Tri-Central selling all-sports tickets
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central High School will begin selling all-sports tickets today in the high school office. Tickets will be on sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Adult all-sports tickets cost $90, student tickets cost $50 and a family ticket can be purchased for $250. Family tickets are for families with a maximum of two adults and five children. Senior citizens can purchase tickets for $50.
The all-sports tickets are good for all high school and middle school regular-season events.
Kokomo schedules first practice dates
Kokomo high school has scheduled times and dates for first practices for the upcoming fall sports season. They are as follows:
• Football: 2:45 p.m. Monday at the football field.
• Volleyball: 4:30 p.m. Monday at the old gym/new gym.
• Girls soccer: 5 p.m. Monday at the soccer fields.
• Boys soccer: 3:30 p.m. Monday at the soccer fields.
• Boys tennis: 2:45 p.m. Monday at the tennis courts.
• Girls cross country: 3 p.m. Monday at the gym entrance.
• Boys cross country: 6 a.m. Monday at the gym entrance.
• Girls golf: 3 p.m. Friday at the Kokomo Country Club.
Bowling league schedules meeting
The Over the Hill Gang bowling league has scheduled a meeting for noon Aug. 15 at Heritage Lanes.
The league is a mixed league for bowlers 55-and-over. It will bowl on Thursdays and start at noon on Aug. 29. The league, which will use four-person teams, has room for more teams or individuals who can make up a squad. The fee is $9 weekly.
For more information contact Ron Siler at 765-454-9501 or 765-860-7078, or call Heritage Lanes at 765-453-7781.
