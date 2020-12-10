Martin, McCreary make Colts team
Northwestern defensive lineman Jake Martin and Eastern punter Kyle McCreary earned spots on the Indianapolis Colts High School Academic All-Star Team, which honors state high school football players who excel in the classroom as well as on the field.
Now in its 22nd year, nominations for the award are collected from coaches across the state each season. From there, the Indiana Football Coaches Association selects the top student-athletes to receive the recognition.
This year’s team includes 24 seniors — 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and two special teams players. All are ranked in the top 5% of their class, and 19 are either class valedictorian or salutatorian.
Bostic, Layden help teams win
Former Northwestern basketball stars Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden helped their respective college teams post wins Wednesday.
Bostic helped Michigan State beat Minnesota 81-68 in a Big Ten game at Minneapolis. The freshman forward recorded three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of playing time off the bench.
The Spartans improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the league. They host Iowa on Saturday.
Layden helped Purdue beat Buffalo 82-70 at Mackey Arena. The freshman guard drew her second straight start and played 24 minutes. She knocked down two 3-pointers for six points. She also had three steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Entering the game, Purdue was 1-of-28 from 3-land over its first two games. Against Buffalo, Purdue shot 11-for-19 with six different players knocking down a triple. Layden’s triples were the first of her college career.
Purdue (2-1) hosts Bowling Green on Sunday.
Harness drops 41 in Carroll’s OT win
TIPTON — Carroll’s girls basketball team topped Tipton 80-76 in overtime Wednesday.
Freshman guard Alli Harness was sensational in the victory. She scored 41 points and dished five assists. She made 16 of 26 shots, including 7 of 14 from 3-land.
Also for the Cougars (4-1), Madison Wagner had 14 points and five rebounds, Megan Wagner had 12 points and seven assists, Maryn Worl had six points and nine boards and Morgan Viney also had nine boards.
The game was tight throughout. Carroll led 19-17 after the first quarter, 44-42 at halftime and 56-49 after the third quarter. Tipton surged to a 65-60 lead with 1:10 left in regulation, but the Cougars fought back for a 72-all tie to send the game into OT.
Eastern grapplers defeat S. Wells
PONETO — Eastern’s wrestling team defeated Southern Wells 48-18 Tuesday.
Tallan Morrisett, Brodie Porter, Nathan Herr, Elijah Buckley and A.J. Wiles recorded pins to lead the Comets’ showing. Herr’s pin was the first of his career. Eastern won four other weight classes by forfeits.
Trojan girls fall in HHC contest
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s girls basketball team dropped a 55-38 decision to Class 2A No. 9-ranked Clinton Prairie in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Tuesday.
Kenadie Fernung led the Trojans (3-3, 0-2 HHC) with 30 points.
Defending HHC champion Prairie (6-1, 3-0) is holding opponents to 31.3 points per game.
“[The Gophers] make it tough on you to get good shots and we were not very patient offensively,” coach Mathew Corn said. “We turned the ball over too much and did not execute very well. Kenadie Fernung had another nice game, especially in the second half, but our lack of patience never allowed us to make any run to close the gap.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.