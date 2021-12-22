Merrell helps IWU win 7th straight
MARION — Indiana Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team beat Rochester University 84-70 Wednesday for its seventh straight win.
Former Northwestern High School athlete Klair Merrell had a nice game for the NAIA No. 11-ranked Wildcats. The sophomore guard started and played 29 minutes. She scored a season-high 12 points, dished three assists and also had two rebounds and one steal. She made 4 of 5 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-land, and made both of her free throw attempts.
IWU went into halftime with a 43-36 lead. Rochester rallied for a 48-47 lead midway through the third quarter, but Merrell answered for IWU with a terrific two-minute stretch. She dished an assist, drilled a 3-pointer, scored on a putback and made two free throws to help put IWU back in control at 59-50.
The Wildcats improved to 13-2, including 8-0 at home. They are idle until Jan. 1 when they visit IU East.
WHS boys bowlers win conference
Western’s boys bowling team defeated Kokomo’s coed team on Monday at Heritage Lanes to win the City of Firsts conference’s regular-season title.
Western won eight of the 10 baker format games where the first team bowler bowled the first and sixth frames, the second team bowler bowled the second and seventh frames and so on for the five team members. To bowl high scores with the baker game format, all five bowlers on the team must bowl well as the score of one person will not carry a team.
Western averaged a fantastic 192 for the 10 baker games and Kokomo bowled well and averaged 163. Western started out with baker games of 198, 203, 179, 182 and 231 for a 212-pin lead as Kokomo started slow and had baker games of 150, 177, 162, 169 and 126. The last five baker games were closer. Kokomo had games of 120, 160, 201, 209 and 159. Western finished with games of 194, 138, 177, 252 and 169.
Western’s girls team defeated Eastern’s coed team by tiebreaker as both teams won five baker games. Western averaged 135 and Eastern averaged 133 for the 10 baker games. Tri-Central won all 10 baker games over Taylor averaging 137.
The final season standings had Western’s boys at 10-0, Kokomo’s coed and Western’s girls teams at 6-4, Eastern’s coed at 5-5, Tri-Central’s coed at 3-7 and Taylor at 0-10.
Now the focus turns to the sectional tournament. Two boys/coed teams and one girls team will advance from the sectional to the regional. The sectional is divided into two days with the team tournament on Friday, Jan. 7 and the individual tournament on Saturday, Jan. 8. Both sessions are at Heritage Lanes.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.