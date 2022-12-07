Bostic helps Illini even B1G record
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois’ women’s basketball team beat Rutgers 80-62 Wednesday to even its Big Ten record at 1-1.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had nine points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist in 27 minutes for the Illini, who are 8-2 overall.
Bostic made 3 of 5 shots from the field. For the season, she has made 37 of 56 (66.1%).
NAIA honors Hoopingarner
Indiana University Kokomo women’s soccer player Keely Hoopingarner on Wednesday picked up NAIA All-America honorable mention.
The senior forward from Noblesville led the River States Conference in goals (25) and points (57). She finished seventh in the NAIA in goals and points.
Hoopingarner earlier was named River States Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
