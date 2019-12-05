IUK volley falls at NAIA nationals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – The IUK women’s volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 to 12th-ranked Central Methodist University Wednesday at the NAIA National Championships.
The loss eliminated IUK from advancing after pool play. Central Methodist and Southern Oregon are both 2-0 after two days of tourney Pool E action. IUK and Bellevue are both 0-2.
Macee Rudy led the Cougars’ defensive effort, notching 22 digs. Setter Kendal Williams had eight digs to go with 32 assists and four kills. Mallorie Havens led the front row with nine kills and Lizzie Sokeland added seven.
IUK (27-13) wraps up pool play at the national meet today with an 11 a.m. date with No. 23 Bellevue University.
Cass selling tickets for Indy game
WALTON – Cass is selling advance tickets for its Dec. 28 boys basketball game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Kings take on Rochester at 3:40 p.m. that day.
Tickets are on sale in the Cass athletic office from today through Dec. 19 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on school days. Tickets will be sold from 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 20. Enter at door 25 to visit the athletic office.
Tickets cost $10 in advance, or are $13 at the door at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on game day. All tickets are general admission.
