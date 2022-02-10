Layden nets 20 in Purdue’s win
WEST LAFAYETTE — Madison Layden hit a pair of shots in the final minute to help Purdue turn back Penn State 81-77 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Wednesday night at Mackey Arena.
Purdue had led by as many as 15 points early in the fourth quarter, but Penn State was within three going into the final minute. Layden scored in the paint at :51 for a 78-73 lead. After PSU scored to again draw within three, Layden scored at :19 for an 80-75 lead.
Layden finished with a team-high 20 points, matching her career high. The former Northwestern High School great also had seven rebounds and three assists.
Layden had been slowed in recent games by an ankle injury she suffered against Nebraska on Jan. 30.
“She’s struggling moving so it’s hard to practice her because we have to give her some rest,” Purdue coach Katie Gearlds said on her postgame radio show. “We talked a lot about this game and her stepping up and just having a big game for us and she did just that.”
Purdue improved to 14-10 overall and 5-8 in the Big Ten.
No. 7 IU women rock Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored a season-high 26 points to lead No. 7 Indiana to a 93-61 win over Illinois on Wednesday night.
The Hoosiers (17-3, 9-1 Big Ten) raced to a 54-24 halftime advantage.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had six points and seven rebounds Illinois (6-13, 1-7).
IUK hoops splits with Oakland C.
OAKLAND CITY — The IUK men’s and women’s basketball teams split a doubleheader at Oakland City Tuesday night in River States Conference action.
The IUK men scored a 64-49 victory after taking at 14-point, 35-21 halftime lead. Ten Cougars scored as IUK moved to 24-3 overall and 14-1 in the RSC. Northwestern High School product Tayson Parker and Desean Hampton scored 11 points each, and Hunter White scored eight. Hampton had a whopping 16 rebounds.
In the women’s game, Oakland City took over in the middle quarters and scored a 64-51 victory over the Cougars. Tia Chambers led IUK (9-13, 6-9 RSC) with 18 points.
IUK athletes earn RSC awards
Three IUK athletes earned recognition from the River States Conference in the league’s weekly awards, the conference announced this week.
• Desean Hampton was named the Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts last week. Hampton, a 6-5 senior forward, scored 11 points and had seven rebounds and two blocks in IUK’s win over Brescia. He then scored 22 points and took 13 rebounds in a win over Alice Lloyd. IUK roared back from five points down late to win that game. Hampton had four points in the final minute, including a putback dunk to give the Cougars the lead for good.
• Julian Wallace was named Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week after three strong finishes at the Anderson University Indoor Invitational. The former Kokomo Wildkat won the 600 meters in 1:24.44, setting a school record and taking the top ranking in the conference. He was fourth in the 800 in 2:04.52. Wallace finished by running a leg of IUK’s 4x400 relay, which took second in 3:33.07, good for another school record and the No. 2 ranking in the league.
• Lanie Pocock was named the Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. Pocock took second place in the 3,000-meter race walk at Anderson’s invite in 18:26.97. That established the top time in the RSC and 11th in the NAIA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.