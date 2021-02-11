Eastern finishes 2nd in HHC girls swim
MICHIGANTOWN — Eastern’s girls swimming and diving team took second place in the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet Wednesday at Clinton Central.
Clinton Central won the four-team meet with a score of 119 points. Eastern had 77 points, Carroll was third with 66 and Delphi was fourth with 47.
Eastern had two winners — Leah Jordan in the diving program and Lauryn Shane in the 500-yard freestyle.
“It was weird ending our season on Saturday at Carmel [with the sectional meet], and then having to turn right back around and have conference after. Despite the awkwardness of the night, the girls swam well. We may not have done as well as what we wanted to do, but they did well,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said.
Trojans, Devils offer regional ticket plans
Tri-Central and Tipton will play in girls basketball regionals on Saturday. The schools on Wednesday announced ticket information.
Tri-Central is in the Class A Wes-Del Regional and will face Blue River in the opening semifinal at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 9:15 a.m. The championship is at 8 p.m.
There are a limited number of tickets available for purchase, only through the following website: wdathletics.com/event-tickets. The passcode for TC fans is trojans21. When tickets are sold out, the link will not function. There will not be any tickets available at the door.
Tickets are single session only and the cost is $8 per ticket. The game will be streamed on ihsaatv.org.
Tipton is in the Class 2A Frankton Regional and will face the host Eagles in the second semifinal, at approximately 12:30 p.m. The championship is at 8 p.m.
Today, Tipton will have vouchers available for the public and students during school hours in the main office. A voucher is required to purchase a ticket at the gate. Should Tipton advance to the championship, the same voucher would be required again. Vouchers are limited. The school asks that those who take vouchers only take the number that is guaranteed to be used.
6 area officials earn regional assignments
Six KT-area officials earned selections to work girls basketball regionals on Saturday.
The officials and their assignments are: Galveston’s Gary Chambers (Class 4A Marion); Tipton’s Dean Martin (Class 2A Winamac); Tipton’s Jeffrey Heard (Class 2A Frankton); Camden’s Chad Myers (Class 2A Southmont); Kokomo’s Zach Barnes (Class A Caston); and Tipton’s Drew Frawley (Class A Wes-Del).
