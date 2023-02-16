IUK men’s hoops posts 20th win
OAKLAND CITY — IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team beat Oakland City 85-66 Tuesday in River States Conference play.
The Cougars outscored the Mighty Oaks 48-31 in the second half to turn a two-point halftime lead into a runaway victory.
Hunter White led the Cougars with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Darian Porch had 15 points and six rebounds, Noah Harris had 14 points and five boards and Xavier Hines and Hunter Jackson scored 10 points apiece.
The Cougars improved to 20-7 overall and 14-3 in the RSC. Heading into the final game of the regular season, IUK leads the West Division of the RSC by one game over IU Southeast. IUK closes with a home game vs. Brescia on Saturday.
• Oakland City beat IUK 99-63 in the women’s game. Former Maconaquah standout Lilly Maple scored a career-high 17 points for IUK, which dropped to 2-24 overall and 2-15 in the conference.
BradKats rolling through season
PARKER CITY — The Howard County BradKats 3-on-3 basketball team competed in a Special Olympics tournament at Monroe Central High School on Saturday. The BradKats won two games and improved to 4-0 by defeating the Wayne County Patriots 20-4 and the Jay County Wolves 20-8.
The BradKats exhibited teamwork in victory sharing the basketball to ensure each player scored a basket. In the first game, Dennis Pelfree declined a wide shot under the basket to provide an assist to JR Taylor, who scored his only points.
Nathan Tate, who is playing in his first season, dominated in the paint where he scored a total of 18 points in two games.
Defensive specialist Johnny Smith forced the opponents into turnovers and limited scoring opportunities and floor leaders Dorman Miller and Terry Fields collected defensive rebounds and reset their team’s offense.
The BradKat players renamed the team in honor of former team captain and Special Olympics multi-sport athlete Brad Smith, who passed away in 2021.
Officials receive tourney calls
Two members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work girls basketball semistates on Saturday, and another member has been selected to work the wrestling state meet.
For girls basketball, Dean Martin is part of the officiating lineup for the Class A Frankfort Semistate and Drew Frawley is part of the officiating lineup for the Class 4A New Albany Semistate.
For wrestling, Elmer Oaks received an IHSAA assignment to work the state meet Friday and Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
