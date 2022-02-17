Kokomo b-ball game vs. FW North canceled
Kokomo High School on Wednesday announced the cancellation of its boys basketball game vs. Fort Wayne North. The game was scheduled for Saturday at Memorial Gym.
The decision came in the wake of North’s game against Fort Wayne Northrop on Tuesday being halted in the third quarter because of a fight.
Kokomo said Wednesday that it looking for a new Saturday opponent.
The following is the area boys schedule for the rest of the week.
ToDAY
Eastern at Western
FRIDAY
Anderson at Kokomo
Western at Lafayette CC+
Tipton at Twin Lakes+
Cass at West Lafayette+
Carroll at Taylor
Clinton Prairie at Tri-Central
6:15 — Mac at Manchester
6:15 — Rochester at Peru
7 p.m. — NW at Rensselaer+
SATURDAY
Peru at Taylor
Madison-Grant at Eastern
Tipton at Frankfort
Culver Academy at Mac
+ Hoosier Conference crossover games
Merrell helps Wesleyan cruise past Taylor
UPLAND — NAIA No. 12-ranked Indiana Wesleyan defeated Grant County foe Taylor University 85-54 in a Crossroads League women’s basketball game Wednesday at Taylor’s Odle Arena. The Wildcats held a slim 35-33 lead at halftime, then outscored the Trojans 23-8 in the third quarter to take control.
Former Northwestern High School athlete Klair Merrell started for IWU and played 21 minutes. The sophomore guard had five points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.
The Wildcats (24-4, 13-3 CL) host Mount Vernon Nazarene on Saturday to close the regular season. The conference tournament is next week. Marian has clinched the regular-season title and IWU has clinched second place.
