Boys swim sectional opens tonight
Local boys swim squads will converge tonight at the Noblesville Sectional. Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern, Western, Maconaquah and Tipton join Hamilton County squads Carmel, Guerin Catholic, Noblesville and Western in the 10-team sectional.
Preliminary races begin at 5:30 p.m. The top 16 finishers advance to Saturday’s championship and consolation finals. Saturday’s action begins at 1 p.m. The diving competition is at 5 p.m. Friday.
Six-time defending state champion Carmel headlines the field. The Greyhounds have the fastest seed time in all 11 swimming events and are 1-2-3 in most events. Carmel won the sectional last season, followed by Westfield and Noblesvile. Tipton was fourth, Western fifth, Northwestern sixth, Maconaquah seventh, Kokomo eighth and Eastern 10th.
Western’s Drew Caldwell has the fourth-fastest seed time in the 100 backstroke (:56.62) and Northwestern’s Drew Gingerich is fifth (:58.0). Northwestern’s Caleb Champion has the fourth-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.1) and Tipton’s Ben Aulbach is fifth (1:02.32).
Tipton’s Ayden Stanley has the fourth-fastest seed time in the 50 free (:21.97) and teammate Stone Conaway is fifth (:22.32). Stanley also has the fourth-fastest seed time in the 100 butterfly (:50.90), again following three Carmel swimmers. Conaway is fourth in the 100 free (:48.79). Kokomo’s Logan Pitner is fifth (:49.81).
IUK beats Midway in return to court
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team beat visiting Midway University 82-68 Wednesday in IUK’s first game since Dec. 18.
Billie Webster led the Cougars (5-1) with 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Trequan Spivey had 19 points, Allante Harper had 18 points and Desean Hampton had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
IUK visits Oakland City on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.