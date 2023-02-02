Eastern, Taylor clash tonight
Eastern visits Class 2A No. 10-ranked Taylor tonight for a big Hoosier Heartland Conference boys basketball clash.
Taylor leads the HHC at 5-0, Eastern is second at 5-1 and Carroll is third at 3-1. Carroll visits Clinton Central tonight in league play. After tonight, the top three teams in the league will cross paths twice more as Taylor visits Carroll on Feb. 17 and Eastern hosts the Cougars on Feb. 24.
Taylor beat Eastern 79-60 last season to snap the Comets’ 10-game winning streak in the all-time series.
Also tonight, Class 4A No. 8 Kokomo visits Indianapolis Arsenal Tech for a North Central Conference game. Kokomo leads the NCC at 6-0 with Anderson right behind the Kats at 5-0. Tech is 0-3 in league play.
Tri-Central visits Elwood tonight for a non-conference game.
Mat officials set for regionals
Eight members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work IHSAA wrestling regionals Saturday.
The officials and their assignments are: Larry Doan (Hobart); Andy Abshire (Jay County); Scott Billings (Logansport); Chuck LaDow (North Montgomery); Elmer Oaks (North Montgomery); Mike Harlow (Pendleton Heights); Jake Maroney (Pendleton Heights); and Jim Hoover (Peru).
IUK tops IU East in men’s hoops
RICHMOND — The IU Kokomo men’s basketball defeated IU East 75-72 Tuesday in the closer of a River States Conference women’s and men’s doubleheader at IU East.
Hunter White led the Cougars with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Darian Porch had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds and he also recorded five steals. Noah Harris scored 15 points.
IUK improved to 17-6 overall and 11-2 in league play. The Cougars lead the conference’s West Division by two games. IU Southeast and Midway are tied for second place with 9-4 records.
In the women’s game, IU East beat IUK 77-60. Anna Kiser led IUK with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds and Kristen Ridner also scored 11 points. The Cougars dropped to 2-19 overall and 2-10 in the RSC.
IUK hosts Saint Mary-of-the-Woods on Saturday. The women’s game is at 1 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.