IU Kokomo rips OCU in RSC tournament
IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team hammered visiting Ohio Christian 102-74 Wednesday in a quarterfinal game in the River States Conference tournament.
Ty Wills led a balanced IUK attack with 23 points. Hunter White scored 16 points, Darian Porch scored 12, Noah Harris had 11, Julien Hunter had 10, Jackson Hunter had eight and Xavier Hines had seven. Zach Rinehart and Evan Kretz chipped in six apiece.
Rinehart led the Cougars on the boards with seven rebounds and Wills and White had six rebounds apiece. White dished seven assists and Harris and Hines had four assists apiece. Porch took four steals.
IUK (22-7) advances to host Point Park in a semifinal game at 3 p.m. Saturday. Point Park beat Midway 78-76 Wednesday.
Indiana Southeast visits Rio Grande in the other semifinal. Rio Grande, the East Division champion, survived a scare against IU East on Wednesday, winning 85-81 in overtime.
Layden helps Boilers win home finale
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s basketball team cruised past Penn State 86-62 in the Boilermakers’ home finale Wednesday night at Mackey Arena.
Lasha Petree led Purdue with 23 points and Jenae Terry finished with an impressive all-around line of nine points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals.
Also for the Boilers (18-8 overall, 9-7 Big Ten), Caitlyn Harper had 18 points and eight boards, Cassidy Hardin scored 11 points and former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had eight points, six rebounds and five assists. Hardin hit three 3-pointers and Layden hit two triples.
Shay Ciezki led Penn State (13-15, 4-13) with 16 points.
Purdue visits Minnesota on Sunday to close the regular season. The Big Ten tournament is next week in Minneapolis.
No. 25 Illini stumble against Cornhuskers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska upset No. 25-ranked Illinois 90-57 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Wednesday.
Nebraska led 26-23 after the first quarter and 45-35 at halftime, then dominated the second half to win going away in the Illini’s home finale.
Jaz Shelley led the Cornhuskers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) with a game-high 26 points. She was a toasty 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
Makira Cook led the Illini (20-8, 10-7) with 16 points. Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting. She also had three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Illinois plays at Rutgers at 1 p.m. Sunday to close the regular season. The Big Ten tournament is next week in Minneapolis.
Basketball officials to work sectionals
Fourteen members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work boys basketball sectionals next week.
The officials and their assignments are: Zach Barnes (LaPorte); Tim Knowland (Columbia City); Justin Markley (Carmel); Drew Frawley (Peru); Jack Urbin (Rochester); Eric Hartman (Delphi); Jason Hunter (Shenandoah); Dean Martin (Southmount); Chad Myers (Triton); Gary Chambers (West Central); Bob Walsh (West Central); Ron Miller (Southwood); Rob Pruett (Tri-Central); and Paul Williams (Tri-Central).
Kelley hits ace at Wildcat Creek
Kokomo’s Jon Kelley recorded his seventh career hole-in-one on Monday at Wildcat Creek. Kelley used a choke-down 7-iron to ace No. 3, which played 160 yards. Randy Lindgren, Dr. Mohanjit Gill and Bill Schocke witnessed the shot.
