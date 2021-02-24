IU Kokomo men fall in RSC quarterfinals
BECKLEY, W.Va. — WVU Tech overpowered IU Kokomo for a 79-66 win Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference men’s basketball tournament.
The Golden Bears took a double-digit lead four minutes into the second half and kept it the rest of the way.
The Cougars shot 25 of 50 from the field, but made just 10 of 22 free throw attempts and committed 19 turnovers.
Allante Harper led IUK (7-2) in scoring with 21 points, Trequan Spivey had 15 and Julien Hunter had 10.
Mac falls to Whitko in Three Rivers game
BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah’s boys basketball team dropped a 63-54 decision to Whitko in a Three Rivers Conference game Wednesday.
“We had another slow start to a conference opponent. We gave up 23 first-quarter points and then held Whitko to eight points in the second quarter,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “We need to be mentally prepared to start games.”
Brayden Betzner led the Braves with 19 points and Feenix Kile scored 14 points.
Maconaquah (10-11, 4-4 TRC) hosts league leader Rochester on Friday to close the regular season.
Tipton adds Rossville to close season
Tipton’s boys basketball team has a new season finale after the Blue Devils picked up a game against Rossville. The Blue Devils will visit the Hornets on Saturday. It’s a 6 p.m. JV start. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Tipton hosts Lapel tonight. That game will be shown on WHMB-TV (ch. 40) on a tape-delayed basis at 10 p.m.
Area referees earn tourney assignments
Ten KT-area basketball officials will work boys sectionals next week.
In Class 4A, Greentown’s Eric Hartman is assigned to the East Noble Sectional. In Class 3A, Tipton’s Dean Martin is assigned to Mississinewa, Tipton’s Drew Frawley is part of the lineup at New Castle, Camden’s Chad Myers will go to Frankfort and Kokomo’s Bob Walsh is assigned to Elwood.
The remaining area officials picked for assignments will work Class A sectionals. They are Galveston’s Gary Chambers and Tim Knowland, both at North Miami; Kokomo’s Paul Williams (Wes-Del); Tipton’s Jeffrey Heard (Indy Metropolitan); and Kokomo’s Zach Barnes (Indy Metropolitan).
HS bowlers set for individual sectional
The high school bowling sectional individual tournament is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Lanes where four individual boys and two individual girls will advance to the regional tournament.
For the boys, the highest averages coming into the sectional belong to: Western’s Haydn Hunt (208); Western’s Arie Lowe (205); Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (190); Eastern’s Alex Coleman (187); Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (187); and Eastern’s Ethan Preston (181). For the girls, the bowlers with the highest averages are: Western’s Allie Boyle (132); Tri-Central’s Lillian Camden (130); and TC’s Kaylee Beard (122).
The sectional team tournament is Friday, March 5, at 4:15 at Heritage Lanes. Two boys/co-ed teams and one girls team will advance from the sectional to the regional that will be held at Heritage Lanes on March 13.
Favored teams to advance for the boys are Western and Eastern; they finished first and second during the season. Western’s girls will advance as they are the only girls team.
Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.