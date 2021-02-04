Eastern, Taylor set for key HHC clash
The Hoosier Heartland Conference boys basketball title race heats up tonight with Eastern visiting Taylor.
Carroll leads the conference with a 4-0 record and Eastern and Taylor are tied for second with 3-1 records. The Howard County squads have yet to play Carroll.
The Hoosier Conference has a key game Saturday with Western visiting Hamilton Heights. Western, Heights and Cass share the East Division lead with 2-0 records. The leaders will finish division play with games against each other.
The following is this week’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
• Eastern at Taylor
• Kokomo at Arsenal Tech
• Tri-Central at Elwood
• Winamac at Cass
• Carroll at Clinton Central
• 6:15 — Tipton at Peru
SATURDAY
• Noon — Western at H. Heights
• Noon — Kokomo at Tipton
• 1 p.m. — Taylor at Madison-Grant
• 1 p.m. — Tri-Central at Rochester
• 1 p.m. — Maconaquah at Tipp. Valley
• Northwestern at Southwood
City baseball, softball signups Saturday
The Kokomo United Baseball and Softball (KUBS) organization — which is consolidating the city’s youth baseball and softball leagues and will play at the new Championship Park — will hold its second round of signups on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kokomo YMCA.
KUBS brings together the Eastside, Northside, Southside and UCT baseball leagues, the Kokomo Girls Softball League and the Kokomo Babe Ruth baseball league.
The organization has decided to postpone a full consolidation until 2022. But games this year will take place at the new park.
Players will still sign up and register through their respective leagues that they played in last year. If a player wishes to participate this year and was not on a team last year, they need to register with the appropriate league in accordance with the city boundaries depending on their residence location.
KUBS may be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the handle KUBSKOKOMO. The organization’s email is kubskokomo@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.