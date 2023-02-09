8 KT-area gridders are region all-stars
Players from six different KT-area teams earned spots on the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s 2022 region all-star teams.
For Region V, the 15-player offense includes three area players — Kokomo offensive lineman Camden Horner, Kokomo quarterback Evan Barker and Tipton running back Eli Carter. The 17-player defense has three area players — Kokomo inside linebacker Shayne Spear, Northwestern outside linebacker/strong safety Cole Cardwell and Western free safety Mitchell Knepley.
For Region IV, Lewis Cass tight end Luke Chambers made the 15-player offense and Carroll free safety Grady Lytle made the 16-player defense.
The IFCA’s region all-star teams are open to senior players, with those selected going into a pool for North-South All-Star Game consideration.
Officials set to work IHSAA tournaments
Twelve members of the North Central Officials Association have received IHSAA tournament assignments for Saturday.
In girls basketball, Dean Martin is part of the officiating lineup for the Class 3A Bellmont Regional, Zach Barnes is headed to the Class 3A Jimtown Regional and Drew Frawley is headed to the Class A Wes-Del Regional.
In wrestling, Larry Doan and Chuck LaDow will work the East Chicago Semistate, Andy Abshire will work the New Castle Semistate and Jim Hoover, Jim Troyer, Scott Billings, Mike Harlow, Steve Kirtlan and Elmer Oaks all are set the New Haven Semistate at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Hoover will serve as the supervisor at New Haven and Troyer will serve as assistant supervisor.
