Layden is finalist for national award
Northwestern girls basketball coach Kathie Layden is one of five finalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith National Girls High School Coach of the Year award.
Layden has led the Tigers to a 28-0 record, a 35-game winning streak and a spot in the Class 4A Final Four. Ranked No. 1 in the state, the Tigers are chasing their third straight state championship after winning Class 3A titles in 2018 and ‘19.
Layden owns a 153-48 record in eight seasons at Northwestern. Overall, she is 335-148 in 20 seasons with five state championships.
The other finalists are Terri Bamford of La Jolla Country Day School La Jolla, California; Brian Cosgriff of Hopkins (Minnesota) High School; Keisha Hunt of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Scott Rogers of Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the girls and boys coaches of the year on March 9.
“The finalists we’ve selected represent the nation’s top high school coaches who have made an impact on their players and enjoyed remarkable success this season,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Boys swim sectionals kick off today
The IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Tournament begins with sectionals across the state. Sectionals begin tonight with preliminaries and conclude Saturday.
Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern, Western, Maconaquah and Tipton all head to the Carmel Sectional. The area teams are joined by Guerin Catholic, Noblesville, Westfield and the host Greyhounds for a 10-team field.
Carroll heads to the Zionsville Sectional.
In Saturday’s swim finals, event winners will advance to the state meet. Swimmers also can advance by meeting or bettering the state time standard in their respective event in the consolation finals or championship finals.
Degenkolb helps TU clinch CL bid
HUNTINGTON — A 3-pointer from Tipton product Mason Degenkolb with 11 seconds left sealed Taylor University’s third straight victory and punched the Trojans’ ticket to the Crossroads League tournament with a 75-72 victory over Huntington on Tuesday.
Degenkolb finished with a game-high 20 points, his 14th 20-point game of the season. Six of those have come in the Trojans’ last seven games.
Degenkolb — who also had a career-high five steals and five assists in the win — ranks No. 7 in career scoring at Taylor with 1,877 points.
Taylor (16-13, 8-9 CL) remained tied for sixth in the league standings with the win and will enter Saturday’s regular-season finale against Indiana Wesleyan (25-4, 15-2 CL) just one win out of fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.