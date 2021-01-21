KHS girls swim beats 2 foes
WEST LAFAYETTE — Kokomo’s girls swimming and diving team beat West Lafayette and Harrison in a double dual Wednesday in the Red Devils’ pool. The Katfish beat West Lafatette 56-28 and beat Harrison 44-40.
Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe noted Kokomo’s victory over Harrison was sweet because the Raiders won the North Central Conference meet on Jan. 9. Kokomo was runner-up.
“The double dual scoring format favored us and we were able to get our hand on the wall first in several close events,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the way the girls competed.”
Kokomo (7-2) closes the regular season against Frankfort on Tuesday. The girls sectional is Feb. 4 at Carmel.
In the boys double dual, West Lafayette and Harrison both beat Kokomo. Logan Pitner led the Katfish with victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 free.
“Ben Hillman and Andrew Jay swam lifetime bests in couple of their individual events. Caleb Smith swam a quick 24.6 in the 50 free,” Trimpe said.
Kokomo’s boys have meets against Frankfort on Tuesday and Western on Jan. 28 to close the regular season.
Win streak ends for Cass girls
WALTON — Lewis Cass’ girls basketball team saw a four-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday as Wabash topped the Kings 38-35 in a matchup of Class 2A Sectional 37 teams.
The game was tied with :28 remaining. The Apaches (10-6) broke the tie with free throws.
Kendal Johnson led Cass (6-11) with 23 points. Paxtyn Hicks added seven points.
