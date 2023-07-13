Root inks pro deal with Milwaukee
Kokomo High School product Bayden Root has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers organization as an undrafted free agent.
Root played the past two seasons at Oklahoma State. In 2023, he helped the Cowboys win a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. A right-handed pitcher, he posted a 7-1 record and one save with a 4.34 ERA over 20 appearances. He ranked No. 2 on the team in wins. His save came against Texas Tech in a Big 12 tournament game. He fired three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.
For the season, Root pitched 37.1 innings, allowed 32 hits and recorded 40 strikeouts against 16 walks.
Previously, Root played three seasons at Ohio State. He had a 3-1 record with one save in his final season with the Buckeyes.
At Kokomo, Root compiled a career record of 12-7 and a career ERA of 2.79.
Root said he’ll head to Phoenix this weekend to begin his pro career. From there, he could be assigned to a minor league team in North Carolina or Wisconsin.
Bellar ties for 17th in PGA Indiana Open
NOTRE DAME — Peru’s Kash Bellar tied for 17th in the PGA Indiana Open Championship at Notre Dame’s Warren G.C. The final round was Wednesday.
Bellar closed with a 1-over 72 for a 54-hole total of 213. He earlier had rounds of 67 and 74. Hoagland’s Nick Bienz took the title with a total of 204, which was one shot better than Evansville’s Ben Hoagland.
Tipton’s Griffin Hare and Maverick Conaway also played in the tournament. Hare tied for 39th with a total of 218 (77-71-70) and Conaway tied for 63rd with a total of 223 (74-74-75). The top 72 players in the field made the 36-hole cut.
Bellar and Hare are teammates at Ball State. Conaway is part of Indianapolis’ incoming freshman class.
’Rabbits pick up win at Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 4-3 Wednesday.
Hank Weiss, the second of four Kokomo pitchers, earned the win. He pitched three innings and allowed two hits and one run. Justin Drury closed for the save. Flip Sarota, Nolan Christianson and Roman Kuntz drove in a run apiece. Sarota went 2 for 3.
Kokomo and Traverse City play a day-night doubleheader today at TC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.