Hare ties for 16th at Indiana Open
WESTFIELD — Tipton’s Griffin Hare tied for 16th place in the Indiana Open Championship after firing a 1-under 71 in the final round Wednesday at Chatham Hills. Hare closed with a 54-hole total of 1-under 215.
Peru’s Kash Bellar tied for 39th and Peru’s Cameron Smith tied for 67th. Bellar shot a 79 in the final round for a 54-hole total of 223 and Smith closed with an 81 for a total of 232.
Tipton’s Maverick Conaway, Peru’s Ian Connor and Kokomo’s Chad Robbins did not make the cut for the final round.
Pittsboro’s Seth Fair took the title. He shot a 6-under 66 in the final round to win by four strokes. He previously had rounds of 67 and 71.
Western offering all-sports passes
RUSSIAVILLE — Western High School’s athletic department has 2022-23 all-sport passes on sale. They may be purchased by cash or check from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
All-sport passes are accepted for admittance to all home middle school and high school athletic events with the exceptions of tournaments and any club programs such as WBA basketball, Panther Pack football or Western wrestling club.
Students grades K-12 are charged admittance to all athletic events at Western. Admission for middle school athletic events are $5 per person. Admission to high school events are $6 per person.
All-sport passes are $85 for adults and $50 for senior citizens. For students, there is a special rate of $25 until Aug. 12. After that time, the cost will be $50.
Jackrabbits return home Saturday
The Kokomo Jackrabbits are in the thick of a six-game road trip. Following a game at Rockford on Wednesday, the Jackrabbits visit the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for games today and Friday.
Kokomo returns home Saturday and Sunday for games against the Kenosha Kingfish. After that, the Northwods League has its All-Star break.
Entering Wednesday, the Jackrabbits were 1-6 in the season’s second half and 11-31 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.