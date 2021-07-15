Quigley finishes 3rd in Girls State golf
LEBANON — Tipton’s Lucy Quigley fired a 1-over 72 in the final round to surge to a third-place finish in the Girls State Junior Championship at Ulen C.C.
Quigley began the final round in a tie for seventh place following 36 holes of play. Her 72 tied for the best score of the round. She finished with a 54-hole total of 224, one shot back of runner-up Samantha Brown of Westfield.
Madison Dabagia of Fort Wayne took the title with a total of 215 (71-71-73).
Post 6 to host 3-team Am. Legion regional
Kokomo is the host for an American Legion baseball regional. It’s a double-elimination tournament with play beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday. All games are at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
It’s a three-team field with Kokomo Post 6 (10-12-1), Muncie Post 19 (7-7) and Lafayette Post 11 (13-8-1). During the regular season, the Sixers went 2-1 against Muncie and 1-1 against Lafayette.
Kokomo and Muncie are set to meet in game 1 at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will face Lafayette in game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday. The losers of the first two games will meet in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner of game 2 will meet the elimination survivor at 1 p.m. Sunday with a second game to follow if needed.
The Sixers’ leading hitters include: Dailan Reece (.463 batting average, four doubles, four home runs); Cameron Arcari (.377, 16 RBI); Kendall Lanning (.343); Jace Stoops (.340) and Taylor Duncan (.511 on-base percentage, 20 runs).
Arcari leads the pitching staff with a 3-1 record and 29 strikeouts. Ashton Sexton is 2-0 with a team leading 2.75 ERA and Danny Nally is 2-2.
Bengals’ Townsend makes 3A all-state
The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday night announced its all-state selections and Peru’s Kade Townsend made the Class 3A team.
Townsend is one of 12 players on the Class 3A team. He earned one of the four outfield spots. The Bengal Tiger senior batted .474 with a .573 on-base percentage. He led Peru in runs (44) and doubles (14) during an 18-6 season.
Three other KT-area players — Peru catcher Jacob Loftus, Western second baseman Riley Western and Western pitcher Mitchell Dean — were among the 21 players who received honorable mention in Class 3A.
Earlier, Loftus was one of the IHSBCA’s 16 district players of the year and Loftus and Western played in the North-South senior games. Also, Peru’s Chuck Brimbury was named a district coach of the year.
Jackrabbits fall 3-2 to Kenosha in 11
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Kingfish outlasted the Kokomo Jackrabbits 3-2 in an 11-inning pitchers’ duel Wednesday night at Simmons Field.
The teams were tied 1-all through the regulation nine innings. Kokomo broke through with a run in the 11th inning but Kenosha countered with a two-run single to win the game in the bottom of the 11th.
Kokomo leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee went 2 for 5 and scored both Jackrabbit runs. No. 2 hitter Gavin Grant went 2 for 4 and had an RBI single.
The Jackrabbits (6-3 second half of the season) play a day-night doubleheader at Kenosha today, with games at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. First place Kokomo leads Kenosha by half a game in the Great Lakes East Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.