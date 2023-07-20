Legion junior state begins play today
The American Legion Baseball Junior State Finals kick off today and continue through Sunday in Kokomo. The Legion’s junior level is for players ages 17 and under.
Today’s opening round is set for CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. The remaining rounds in the double-elimination tournament are planned for Northwestern High School.
In today’s opening round, Lake Station Post 100 (4-11) meets South Haven Post 502 (4-11) at 5 p.m., with Kokomo Post 6 (12-12) facing Valparaiso Post 94 (10-11) at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Plymouth Post 27 (9-3) and Newburgh Post 44 (6-10) drew opening-round byes. Plymouth will face the Lake Station-South Haven winner at 10 a.m. Friday and Newburgh will face the Kokomo-Valpo winner at approximately 1 p.m.
Rockers top ’Rabbits for series split
The Green Bay Rockers used a late rally to beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 8-5 in a Northwoods League game on Wednesday night in front of 597 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo held a 5-2 lead through six innings, but Green Bay scored three runs in the seventh to pull even. The Rockers scored the go-ahead run in the eighth and a pair of insurance runs in the ninth to earn a split of the two-game series.
Elias Fiddler and Karson Hesser helped Kokomo build its early lead. Fiddler hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Hesser had a two-run shot in the sixth. Tyler Ganus went 3 for 4, Roman Kuntz went 2 for 4 with a triple and Hesser was 2 for 4.
Kokomo starting pitcher Kyle Cortner pitched six solid innings, but the Jackrabbits’ bullpen failed to hold the lead.
Kokomo hosts the Kalamazoo Growlers at 7:05 p.m. today at KMS. The teams also will play Friday at the same time.
KHS girls, KASH boys win 4H FT contests
GREENTOWN — Kokomo High School and KASH teams won titles in the second annual Howard County free throw shooting contests during the Howard County 4H Fair last week.
In the girls competition, Kokomo shot 80% as a team while Western captured second with 70%. Individually, Misty Oliver was tops with 90% and 4-H queen Mia Castillo of Kokomo made 80%.
In the boys competition, KASH (Kokomo Area Schools at Home) won with a team percentage of 85%. Eastern was second with 74%.
Four boys made all 10 of their attempts — Grayson Hembree, David Hart and Jude Hogsett from KASH and Perry Kochensparger from Eastern.
