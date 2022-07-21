Persons’ squad falls in round 2 of TBT
CINCINNATI — Florida TNT beat the Fort Wayne Champs 87-78 in The Basketball Tournament’s second round Wednesday.
Former Kokomo Wildkat great Tayler Persons led the Champs with 16 points and six rebounds. He also had two steals and one assist.
The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament with a $1 million winner-takes-all prize.
Florida TNT is the Xavier Regional’s No. 1 seed; the Champs were the No. 5 seed. Persons averaged 21 points over two games.
Wildkats announce fall practice starts
Kokomo High School has announced first practice times and days for its fall sports teams. Athletes must have all necessary paperwork filled out on FinalForms and turned into the athletic office before they can begin practicing. This includes 2022-23 physical forms.
Friday, July 29
• Girls golf: 10-11 a.m. (Kokomo CC)
Monday, Aug. 1
• Boys tennis: 8-9:30 a.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. (KHS courts)
• Football: 2-5 p.m. (Walter Cross Field)
• Boys XC: 2:45pm- 4:30pm (KHS, Door 13)
• Girls XC: Same as boys XC
• Volleyball: 3-5 p.m. (Haworth Gym)
• Boys soccer: 3-5 p.m. (KHS fields)
• Girls soccer: 3:15-5 p.m. (KHS fields)
