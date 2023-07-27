’Rabbits return to action tonight
The Kokomo Jackrabbits are set to return from the All-Star break. Kokomo visits the Battle Creek Battle Jacks tonight and Friday, then returns home for games against the Rockford Rivets on Saturday and Sunday.
Kokomo hosts Rockford at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday and at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo is 8-14 in the season’s second half and 21-35 overall.
Cass sets plans for 1st practices
WALTON — Lewis Cass has announced first practice times and days for its fall sports teams. Athletes must have all necessary paperwork filled out and turned into the athletic office before they can begin practicing. This includes physical forms that are valid for the 2023-2024 school year.
FRIDAY
• Girls golf: 1-3 p.m. (at Logan G.C.)
MONDAY
• Football: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (stadium)
• Boys tennis: 3:20-5:20 p.m. (courts)
• Boys XC: 8 a.m. (baseball field)
• Girls XC: 6-8 p.m. (pavilion)
• Volleyball: 3-5:15 p.m. (gym)
• Cheerleading: 4-5:30 p.m. (gym balcony)
• Junior high boys XC (8 a.m. at baseball field)
• Junior high cheerleading: (5-7 p.m. at gym balcony)
