Kats’ Bidunga collects IU, Purdue offers
Kokomo boys basketball star Flory Bidunga on Wednesday picked up scholarship offers from Indiana and Purdue, according to his summer team, Indiana Elite.
The rising junior, who is an international student from the Congo, already held offers from Auburn, Wake Forest, Creighton, Arizona State and Bradley.
The 6-foot-9 center is enjoying a terrific summer with his play for Indiana Elite and in different camps. He played Tuesday in Indianapolis’ Dizzy Runs Pro-Am, which features a mix of overseas professionals, high-major DI players and high school standouts. Former Indiana Mr. Basketball Kyle Guy, who helped Virginia win the 2019 national title, created the event.
Brandon Ramsey of Kentucky Sports Radio and Prep Hoops Indiana tweeted: “[Bidunga] is the best big man in the gym. However good you think he is … he is better than that.”
Guy commented “first hand witness” in a reply to Ramsey’s tweet.
College softballers offering final clinic
Former Howard County softball standouts Lauryn Hicks, Ellie Boyer, Sadie Harding, Kinsey Smith and Izzy Johnson will offer their final youth clinic of the summer today at Berkley Fields.
Now playing in college, the group will provide instruction to 10-and-under players from 5-6 p.m. and to 11-and-older players from 6-7 p.m. The charge is $5 per player (cash only). The collected money will be divided among the five college players for their time.
All players are welcome and must bring their own equipment.
’Rabbits drop opener of 4-game series
The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 5-2 Wednesday in the opener of a four-game series at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Northwoods League game drew an announced crowd of 620.
The Growlers out-hit the Jackrabbits 10-4. Mark McNelly provided a bright spot for Kokomo by reaching base in four of his five plate appearances. He finished 2 for 3 with two stolen bases. Conner Stewart drove in both of Kokomo’s runs.
The Jackrabbits dropped to 4-14 in the season’s second half and 14-39 overall.
Kalamazoo and Kokomo play a day-night doubleheader today at KMS. The first game is at 11:05 a.m. and the second game is at 6:35 p.m.
