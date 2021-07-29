Bostic’s InspireHer camp is Aug. 21 at Carver
Former Northwestern basketball great Kendall Bostic, now in the Big Ten at Illinois, has scheduled her second “InspireHer” girls basketball camp for Aug. 21 at the Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The camp, which is open to girls in grades 3-8, is free and lunch will be provided. Space is limited. To reserve a spot and T-shirt, register at the Carver Center or online at www.kokomocarver.org/inspireher-basketball-camp.html. The deadline to register is Aug. 11.
The camp’s goal is to teach the fundamentals of basketball and encourage young girls to work hard and have fun while becoming passionate about playing the sport.
For questions or more information, email Alanis Jones at ajones@kokomocarver.org or the camp leaders at Bosticfamily@comcast.net.
Inspirational angler to speak tonight at clinic
Inspirational fisherman Clay Dyer is scheduled to speak tonight at the Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic at Kokomo High School’s auditorium. His hour-long presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. The program is open to anyone who has an interest.
Dyer was born without any legs. He has no arm on the left and only a partial arm on the right.
The Hamilton, Alabama, resident fishes 30 to 40 tournaments a year.
“Most of my partners are a little skittish at first,” Dyer said in one of John Martino’s recent outdoors columns. “They’re afraid they will do something to offend me so they’ll be extra cautious. They’re afraid if they don’t help me I’ll be offended and if they do help me I’ll be offended. But I’ll always tell them I want to be treated just like any other fisherman and encourage them to be themselves. They don’t really know how independent I am.”
Kokomo announces 1st fall practice times
Kokomo High School’s athletic department has announced first practice times and days for its fall sports teams. Athletes must have all necessary paperwork turned into the athletic office before they can begin practicing. This includes physical forms that are valid for the 2021-22 school year.
First practice times are as follows:
SATURDAY
• Girls golf – 10:30 a.m. at Kokomo Country Club.
MONDAY
• Boys XC: 2:45 p.m., meet at KHS door 13.
• Girls XC: 2:45 p.m., door 13.
• Boys tennis: 2:45 p.m. at courts.
• Football – 3 p.m. at Walter Cross Field.
• Volleyball: 4:30 p.m. in Haworth Gym.
• Girls soccer: 3:45 p.m. at KHS fields.
• Boys soccer: 2:30 p.m. at KHS fields.
Lewis Cass sets times for 1st fall practices
WALTON — Lewis Cass’ athletic department has announced its first practice times for high school and middle school fall sports.
All students must have an updated IHSAA physical completed, cardiac arrest/concussion paperwork and COVID paperwork on file in the athletic office before being allowed to participate in practices.
Sports are high school unless otherwise indicated. Varsity, JV and ninth grade teams practice at the same time and location. Note: Junior high and sixth grade volleyball does not start until Aug. 16.
First practice times are as follows:
FRIDAY
• Girls golf: Meet in Mr. Jones’ classroom at 9 a.m.
MONDAY
• Volleyball, 3:30-5:15 p.m. in the main gym.
• Boys tennis: 3:20-5:20 p.m. at courts.
• Football: 3:30 p.m. at the stadium.
• Cheerleading: 4-6 p.m. in the gym balcony.
• Boys XC: 8 a.m. at the track.
• Girls XC: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the track.
• Junior high co-ed XC: 8 a.m. at the track.
TUESDAY
• Junior high cheerleading: 6-8 p.m. in the gym balcony.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
• Junior high co-ed tennis: 3-4:15 p.m. at courts.
• Junior high football: 3 p.m., meet in the junior high dressing room.
