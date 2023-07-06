Perkins has solid outing in Double-A
FRISCO, Texas — Former Kokomo star Jack Perkins on Tuesday notched his fourth start for the Midland RockHounds since his promotion to the Oakland A’s Double-A affiliate.
Perkins threw 4.1 innings with five hits, one run (earned), four walks and three strikeouts against the Frisco RoughRiders. Perkins gave up a run in the first inning and held Frisco scoreless the rest of the way. He departed in the fifth after a strikeout and a walk with his team ahead 2-1. Frisco scored five runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to win 6-3.
The game was his shortest of his four starts with Midland, while also being his best statistically. Over three weeks with Midland he’s thrown 20 innings with an ERA of 4.95. He’s given up 24 hits, 11 walks and 11 earned runs while notching 20 strikeouts at the Double-A level.
'Rabbits win on road; back home tonight
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Kalamazoo Growlers 6-5 Wednesday night in a Northwoods League game.
Kokomo scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to grab a 6-4 lead. Karson Hesser drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly and Jack Anderson drove in the insurance run with a single.
The Jackrabbits out-hit the Growlers 14-7. Tyler Cate led Kokomo with a 4-for-5 performance, Nolan Christianson and Roman Kuntz had two hits apiece and Camden Hayslip belted a solo home run. Hesser drove in two runs.
Justin Drury, the third of four Kokomo pitchers, earned the win. He pitched the seventh and eighth innings and held the Growlers scoreless. Jon Laguire-Cruz pitched the ninth for the save. He allowed one run.
Kokomo hosts the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in a day-night doubleheader today at Municipal Stadium. The teams will meet at 3:05 p.m. to finish a suspended game in which Battle Creek leads 12-0 after the top of the first inning. The regularly scheduled game is set for 7:05 p.m.
Report: Reaves lands huge deal from L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping two of their best guards as the early trend in free agency of most players staying put continued.
Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth $56 million, and D’Angelo Russell returned to the Lakers as well on a $37 million, two-year deal, people with knowledge of those transactions told The Associated Press.
Reaves and Russell were both starters in the postseason for the Lakers, who made the Western Conference finals before falling to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
Reaves averaged 13 points, 3.4 assists and 3 rebounds during the regular season. He has a big summer ahead as he reportedly has committed to USA Basketball to play in the World Cup.
Reaves’ father is former Kokomo great Brian Reaves. As a senior in the 1988-89 season, he led the Kats to a state runner-up finish. He was the team MVP. He averaged 10.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game, topping the Kats in the latter two categories. A three-year starter, he finished his Red and Blue career with 726 points and 528 assists.
— The Associated Press and Kokomo Tribune
