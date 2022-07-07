Spiders bite ’Rabbits in series opener
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 10-6 Wednesday in front of a crowd of 455 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium as the second half of the Northwoods League’s season began.
After Fond du Lac jumped to a 6-1 lead after four innings, Kokomo scored three runs in the seventh inning to draw within 6-4, but the Dock Spiders scored four runs in the eighth to regain control.
The Dock Spiders out-hit the Jackrabbits 13-7. Tucker Platt had two of Kokomo’s hits.
The teams play again at 6:35 p.m. today at KMS.
Post 6 rained out; next games Saturday
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team’s road game against Muncie on Wednesday was rained out.
The Sixers (18-3-2) return to action Saturday when they host Lafayette and Napoleon, Ohio, in games at Highland Park. Kokomo hosts Lafayette at 11 a.m. and Napoleon at approximately 4:30 p.m. In between, Lafayette and Napoleon will meet.
Arsenal Tech, NCC set to part ways in 2023
Indianapolis Arsenal Tech will leave the North Central Conference following the 2022-23 school year. Tech was a founding member of the NCC in 1926, left in 1960 and returned in 2015.
Tech said in a release that it was looking to cut down on travel time to and from games. It potentially will seek a conference closer to home.
The NCC also had a release. It simply said: “By mutual agreement of all member schools in the North Central Conference, Arsenal Tech High School’s membership in the NCC will expire at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.”
