Hansen, Bellar reach final 16 at boys state
WEST LAFAYETTE — Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen and Peru’s Kash Bellar are in contention at the 95th Boys State Junior Golf Championship at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course.
The tournament started with 36 holes of stroke play over Monday and Tuesday. Hansen tied for fifth place with a 1-under total of 143 (71-72). Bellar (73-75, 148) and Tipton’s Maverick Conaway (73-75, 148) were part of a six-way tie for 17th place, Tipton’s Gavin Hare (73-83, 156) tied for 59th and Kokomo’s Karson Parrott (83-81, 164) tied for 87th among the 108 finishers.
The top 64 players advanced to match play, which began Wednesday. In the opening round, Hansen defeated Fishers’ Tyler Marcinko 2 and 1 and Bellar beat Fort Wayne’s Kyle Morello 2 up. Noblesville’s Connor McNeely defeated Hare 2 and 1 and Fishers’ Cole Starnes beat Conaway 4 and 3.
In the second round, Hansen birdied his final three holes to roll past Indianapolis’ Eli Wessel 6 and 4, and Bellar outlasted Fort Branch’s Peyton Blackard in 19 holes.
The round of 16 and the quarterfinals are scheduled for today. The pairings for the round of 16 show Hansen vs. Goshen’s Brayden Miller and Bellar vs. Carmel’s Patrick Michael.
Rispoli, Jackrabbits muzzle Growlers
Kokomo starting pitcher Nick Rispoli threw seven shutout innings and the Jackrabbit offense came to life with four runs over the sixth and seventh innings to beat the Kalamazoo Growlers 4-1 Wednesday night in front of 436 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
With the victory, Kokomo moves to 2-0 in the second half of the Northwoods League season.
Rispoli (2-1) dominated, throwing seven innings with two hits, a walk, no runs and nine strikeouts for the win. First reliever Tyler Mead followed with a scoreless inning. Tommy Peltier pitched the ninth and allowed a run.
Kokomo got on the board in the sixth inning when Martin Vincelli-Simard hit a two-out solo homer. In the seventh, Chase Meidroth hit a two-run double, and he scored on T.J. Fondtain’s RBI single.
Meidroth, Fondtain and Vincelli-Simard were each 2 for 4. Vincelli-Simard, Adam Crampton and Mediroth each had a double.
The Jackrabbits play at home again today when the Wisconsin Woodchucks visit KMS at 6:30 p.m.
