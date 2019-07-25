G’town, UCT, Cass, Flora head to state
PLYMOUTH — The Greentown and UCT all-star squads will begin play in the 8-under state finals today as part of Town and Country baseball action.
Additionally, Cass and Flora are represented in the 10-under state finals at Frankfort, and Cass’ eldest squad reached the 12-under state finals in Frankton.
Greentown gets the 8U tournament started with a 6 p.m. game today against Winamac, followed by UCT vs. Plymouth at 7:45 p.m. The eight-team double-elimination tournament runs through Monday.
UCT and Greentown were two of the four teams to advance from the Frankton Semistate, which concluded Monday.
Cass’ 10s open action at Frankfort at 6 p.m. Thursday against Monticello, and Flora begins play at 6 p.m. Friday against Northwood. Both Flora and Cass advanced via the Monticello Semistate.
Cass’ 12s open with a 7:45 p.m. game against Rochester on Thursday at Frankton. Cass advanced via the Walton Semistate.
The 10-year-old and 12-year-old tourneys also finish up on Monday.
EHS boosters re-start for fall
GREENTOWN — A group of volunteers has re-started the Eastern Athletic Booster Club, also called CometNation, this summer and will begin holding activities in August.
The kickoff event will be the Meet the Comets night at the Eastern football practice field at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17. The event features games, music, giveaways and a free hog roast.
Pitcher knocks in double eagle
Luke Pitcher recorded one of the rarest shots in golf when he made a double eagle while playing at the American Legion G.C. on Wednesday.
Pitcher scored a two on the par-five No. 7. He used a 3 hybrid for his second shot. Mark Morehead witnessed the shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.