Boruff's new college choice is Miami
Taylor basketball standout Taylor Boruff will play for DeUnna Hendrix in college after all.
Boruff committed to High Point University last summer and signed in the fall. Hendrix was High Point's coach at the time. But when Hendrix left following the season to take Miami of Ohio's job, Boruff reconsidered her decision.
Miami on Tuesday announced Boruff had signed with the RedHawks.
"I've known Taylor and her family a long time and have been able to see Tay develop as a player," Kokomo native Hendrix said in a story on Miami's website. "She has an extremely high basketball IQ, makes everyone around her better, and knows what it takes to win. She has proven to be the utility piece needed to win championships and I foresee her being the same at Miami. I'm excited to have her as a RedHawk."
A 5-foot-11 guard/forward, Boruff averaged 19.9 points, 8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Titans in 2018-19. She previously played at Northwestern and helped the Tigers win the 2018 Class 3A state championship. A three-time KT All-Area player, she closed her high school career with more than 1,000 points.
Persons signs with Dutch hoops team
Kokomo native and former Wildkat and Ball State basketball standout Tayler Persons has signed with Netherlands basketball team ZZ Leiden. The team announced the news on Twitter Wednesday morning and Persons re-tweeted the post, adding "officially a professional athlete, excited to start my career in Leiden, Netherlands."
ZZ Leiden plays in the top division of the Dutch Basketball League.
"With Tayler Persons we are taking a first step to build our new team for the coming year," ZZ Leiden coach Rolf Franke said in an article on the team's website. The quote was translated from Dutch. “Persons demonstrated in college that he could score, pass and defend. We selected him for that."
Persons, a 2014 Kokomo High School grad, averaged a team-high 16.7 points and 4.3 assists as a senior guard for Ball State last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.