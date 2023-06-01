Jackrabbits work OT to win home opener
The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 6-5 in 10 innings in Kokomo’s home opener Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 640 at Municipal Stadium.
Down 4-2, Kokomo scored single runs in the eighth and ninth innings to force an extra frame. After the Pit Spitters scored a single run in the top of the 10th, the Jackrabbits scored twice in the bottom of the 10th for the walk-off win. Noah Christenson and Tyler Cate had singles to start the rally. Karson Hesser capped it with a two-run single.
Christenson went 4 for 6 from the leadoff spot. He drove in two runs and scored three runs. Cate went 2 for 5.
Former IUK ace Lucas Letsinger started and pitched four innings. He allowed two hits and one run, struck out four and walked none. Jonathon Laguire-Cruz, the third of three relievers, pitched the final three innings for the win. He allowed one hit and one run, struck out four and walked one.
Kokomo (2-1) hosts Traverse City at 7:05 p.m. today to wrap up the two-game series.
NW golfers prevail in 3-teamer at Rock
PERU — Northwestern’s boys golf team shot 350 to beat Manchester (378) and Peru (380) in an 18-hole match Wednesday at Rock Hollow G.C.
Hudson Whaley led the Tigers with an 82, Logan Duncan backed him with an 86, Sammy Shotwell shot 88 and Jack Peele rounded out the Tigers’ score with a 94.
Peru’s score was its season best. Maddox Bretzman led the Tigers with a 91, Mason Camden shot 92, Carter Schwartz shot 96 and Bryson Ragland had a 101.
Comets beat Trojans by 5 at Chippendale
Eastern’s boys golf team beat Tri-Central 185-190 in a match Wednesday on Chippendale’s front nine.
Sam Torivo led the Comets with a 44, Cohen Johnson was next with a 46, Bryce Barker shot 47 and Kailin Cook shot 48.
The Trojans’ Tanner England was medalist with a 43. The Trojans also counted Aiden Salsbery’s 46, Ethan Tragesser’s 50 and Jay Jankoviak’s 51.
Local officials earn softball assignments
Four members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work IHSAA softball semistates, which are Saturday.
The officials and their assignments are: Paul Williams (Center Grove); Brian Ege (Twin Lakes); Chad Myers (Jasper); and Mark Leedy (Warsaw).
