Perkins promoted to Double-A Midland
Former Kokomo High School athlete Jack Perkins has been promoted from Oakland’s high Class A affiliate Lansing to the Double-A Midland RockHounds.
Perkins made 10 appearances for Lansing, throwing at least five innings each outing and giving up 2 or fewer runs in nine appearances. For the season, he’s 3-3 with a 2.52 ERA in 53.2 innings.
Sixers top Muncie with walk-off walk
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball squad edged Muncie Post 19 with a run in the first extra inning Wednesday night, winning 1-0 in eight innings at CFD Investments Stadium.
Ashton Sexton started the eighth with a leadoff double. After walks to Patrick Hardimon and Cody Groves, Dameion Deis drew a walk to drive in the winning run.
That gave the Sixers the victory after a shutout performance from the pitching staff. Starter Troy Smith threw three innings with a hit, a walk and eight strikeouts. Sexton threw the next three with three hits, a walk and five strikeouts. Cayden Calloway got the win, throwing two hitless innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Hardimon also had a double for the Sixers.
“It was a very well-played game,” Sixer coach Don Andrews said. “Their pitcher was Landon Hiatt, he pitched the first seven innings. He pitched a great game. We struck out 10 times. Just a very well-pitched game by both sides.”
The Sixers (3-2) begin play in the Terre Haute tournament today.
Minor league final moved back to Friday
Tuesday’s weather pushed back the schedule of the Eriks Chevrolet Howard County Minor League Youth Baseball Tournament a day, changing the final to Friday.
The championship game will be this Friday at 7 p.m. in Russiaville.
