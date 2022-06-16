BobKats host Toledo in Game 1 tonight
The Kokomo BobKats and Toledo Glass City will clash in the opening game of the Midwest Conference Finals at 7 p.m. today in Memorial Gym. The matchup pits the Lower Midwest Division playoff champion BobKats against the Upper Midwest Division champion Toledo in The Basketball League playoffs.
Tickets are $10 (upper bowl) and $20 (lower bowl) and can be purchased at the door.
It’s a best-of-three playoff series. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Saturday in Toledo, and if needed, Game 3 would be in Toledo at 3 p.m. Sunday. The winner of the series advances to the TBL final four.
Parrott moves up 8 spots at state
CARMEL — Kokomo junior Karson Parrott shot five strokes better Wednesday than the previous day and moved up eight spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 80th at the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals at Prairie View, G.C.
Parrott shot an 84 in Wednesday’s final round to finish the two-round tournament with a plus-29 173, tied with Covenant Christian’s Jeremiah Halderman, Delta’s Riley Bratton, and Chesterton’s Owen Pilarski for 80th.
Valparaiso’s Aidan Gutierrez was the individual champion. He tied Indianapolis Cathedral’s Ryan Ford with a 2-under 142 through 36 holes, then topped Ford on the third playoff hole to win the title.
In the team championship, Guerin Catholic edged Westfield by just one stroke, 602-603, to win the state title.
6 Wildkats make All-NCC softball
Three Kokomo Wildkats were picked for the All-North Central Conference softball first team, and three more were picked for the second team, the league announced Wednesday.
Kokomo center fielder Karley Trine, right fielder Kennedy Huckeby and third baseman Kinley Martin were named to the 27-member first team. Shortstop Kami Shoemaker, first baseman/pitcher Taylor Reed, and pitcher/first baseman Gwen Hand were named to the 22-member second team.
Harrison’s Kelsi Clark was named Coach of the Year after leading the Raiders to the league title. The Raiders also finished as Class 4A runners-up.
College softballers offering youth clinic
Former Howard County softball standouts Lauryn Hicks, Ellie Boyer, Sadie Harding, Kinsey Smith and Izzy Johnson are giving back to the community. Now all playing in college, they are teaming up to offer a youth clinic at Berkley Fields. It starts today and continues each Thursday through July.
They will provide instruction to 10-and-under players from 5-6 p.m. and to 11-and-older players from 6-7 p.m. The charge is $5 per player (cash only). The collected money will be divided among the five college players for their time.
All players are welcome and must bring their own equipment.
Growlers whip ’Rabbits in doubleheader
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalmazoo Growlers swept the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a Northwoods League doubleheader Wednesday. The Growlers took a 6-2 win in the opener and a 15-5 win in the nightcap.
Carlos Hidalgo provided Kokomo’s highlights. He had a solo home run in the first game and a three-run double in the second game.
The teams play again tonight to conclude their series. Kokomo returns home Friday to host the Kenosha Kingfish at 6:35 p.m.
Local ump Notaro to work state finals
Local umpire Phil Notaro, of the North Central Officials Association, has been selected to work a game at this weekend’s IHSAA Baseball State Finals.
Notaro will be part of the crew umpiring the Class A championship between Tecumseh and Lafayette Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Indianapolis’ Victory Field.
