Trojans pick Hindman as new hoops coach
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central on Wednesday announced the selection of Cam Hindman as the Trojans’ new boys basketball coach, pending board approval. Hindman has coached at different levels of the program. Most recently, he served as the junior varsity coach.
Hindman replaces Bill Bowen, who coached the Trojans for six seasons and compiled a 55-84 record. Following three rebuilding seasons, Bowen’s final three TC teams went a combined 39-29.
Bowen left TC to coach fellow Hoosier Heartland Conference school Sheridan, which is Bowen’s alma mater.
Trine softball closes as D-III runner-up
SALEM, Va. — The Trine University softball team finished the season as the NCAA Division III runner-up after a 3-0 loss to Christopher Newport University on Tuesday in the second game of the final series. CNU swept the best-of-three series.
Trine won three games to reach the final series. The second-place finish is the best in program history.
The Thunder closed with a 35-13 record. Kokomo’s Ellie Trine played center field and batted leadoff. She finished as the team leader in batting average (.380), on-base percentage (.472) and runs (42). She also drove in 20 runs. She was the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Position Player of the Year.
Conaway fares well in Golfweek event
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tipton’s Maverick Conaway tied for sixth place in a field of 102 players in the boys 14-19 age division of a Golfweek Junior Tour event at the University Club’s Big Blue course. Held over the holiday weekend, the three-day event concluded Monday.
Maverick had rounds of 70, 72 and 73 on the par-72 course. He recorded 14 birdies over the 54 holes.
