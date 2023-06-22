Hollingsworth, Waddell’s
to play in championship
Hollingsworth Lumber and Waddell’s IGA will square off at 7 p.m. tonight at Taylor Southeast in the championship game of the David A. Kasey Memorial Youth Baseball Tournament. Hollingsworth and Waddell’s set up an all-Russiaville title game with semifinal victories on Wednesday.
Hollingsworth reached the title game with a 10-3 victory over Northwestern squad Expressions at Greentown in Wednesday’s opening semifinal. Waddell’s beat fellow Russiaville squad Lions Club 14-7 in the second semifinal at Russiaville.
Rabbits pounce early to down Rivets
The Kokomo Jackrabbits scored six runs in the first three innings to pile up a 6-2 lead, then withstood a late rally to finish off a 9-5 victory over the Rockford Rivets Wednesday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits put traffic on the bases with 10 hits and nine walks. Roman Kuntz had a huge game for the Jackrabbits, going 2 for 4 with a three-run homer, a double and six RBI for the game. Karson Hesser was 2 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored. Noah Christenson was 2 for 4 and Nolan Christianson was 1 for 2 with two walks and three runs scored.
Quentin Pohorski threw three scoreless innings for the win. He gave up two hits and a walk, and struck out four.
The Jackrabbits (10-12) and Rivets (14-9) are back in action today for a day-night doubleheader with games at 12:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. at KMS.
Sixers fall at home to Muncie, 7-4
Muncie Post 19 was a late replacement on the Kokomo Post 6 schedule Wednesday night after an opponent canceled, and the visitors made themselves at home at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park, beating the Sixers 7-4 in American Legion baseball action.
Jake Seuferer led Kokomo’s offense with a single, double, walk and an RBI. Patrick Hardimon singled twice. Owen Taylor took the loss, throwing three innings with five runs – but no earned runs – a walk and five strikeouts. Unearned runs stung the Sixers all game.
“We’ve been playing great baseball, started out the season 7-3, and we just had that game,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “We had seven errors, we gave up 0 earned runs, but what we need to do is see how we respond to that and see what we can do on Sunday.”
Post 6 (7-4) hosts Napoleon, Ohio, in a doubleheader on Sunday.
AP report: Pacers trading No. 29 pick
DENVER (AP) — The NBA-champion Denver Nuggets traded into the first round of the draft by acquiring the 29th overall pick from the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.
As part of the deal, the Nuggets will also receive the 32nd pick from the Pacers in Thursday night’s draft. Indiana receives the 40th pick from Denver along with a first-round selection in 2024, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade of picks hasn’t been announced.
Denver is trying to sprinkle in an assortment of players around its nucleus of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. Denver struck gold with Christian Braun when the team took the high-energy player out of Kansas last summer at No. 21. Braun turned in valuable minutes off the bench during the Nuggets’ run to the franchise’s first championship.
