Waddell’s, King’s reach Kasey title game
Russiaville Youth Baseball League squad Waddell’s IGA and KUBS squad King’s Heating beat familiar foes in the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament semifinal games Thursday night.
Waddell’s beat Martin Brothers TV and Appliances 12-2 in an all-Russiaville clash at Taylor Southeast. The King’s Heating Royals beat the Coca-Cola Angels 11-7 in an all-Kokomo matchup at Greentown.
The championship is at 7 o’clock tonight at Championship Park. King’s Heating is going for back-to-back titles.
This year is the 65th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams. This year’s tourney had 21 teams from five parks.
Lawrence is NCC’s Male Athlete of Year
Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence was named the North Central Conference’s Male Athlete of the Year after excelling as a football player and earning two medals at the state track meet as a senior.
In the fall, Lawrence earned Class 5A All-State and KT All-Area MVP honors and was named to the North/South All-Star roster. He rushed for 1,438 yards as a senior and amassed 1,682 all-purpose yards, with 26 touchdowns.
This spring, Lawrence took second in the 100-meter dash at state and was seventh in the 200. In the preliminary rounds of the 200, Lawrence ripped off a :21.69, breaking a 97-year-old KHS record.
Lawrence is headed to Indiana State to play football this coming school year.
Harrison senior cross country, swimming and track athlete Emma Biemfohr was named the NCC’s Female Athlete of the Year.
Carroll’s Dillon signs with Saints
Former Carroll High School athlete Brandon Dillon has signed with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced on Tuesday.
A 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end, Dillon played in five games over three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He appeared in one game for the Vikings last season. He then finished last season on the New York Jets’ practice squad.
A two-time Kokomo Tribune All-Area football player, and two-time KT All-Area basketball player, Dillon had a standout football career at Marian University in Indianapolis before beginning his pro career.
Jackrabbits lose, drop to 7-16
The Rockford Rivets beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-3 Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 559 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
For the second straight night, Kokomo let a 3-0 lead after two innings slip away. This time, Rockford scored two runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth to draw even. The Rivets scored the go-ahead run in the eighth.
Rockford had only four hits, but Kokomo committed three errors which led to two unearned runs.
Dylan Delvecchio pitched seven solid innings for the Jackrabbits. He allowed three runs (two earned) and two hits, struck out seven and walked four. Hector Garcia pitched the final two innings and took the loss. He allowed an unearned run and two hits, struck out three and walked one.
Tucker Platt and Riley Garczynski led the Jackrabbits offensively. Platt was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Garczynski was 2 for 4 with a double and a run.
Kokomo (7-16) hosts the Traverse City Pit Spitters (10-14) at 6:35 p.m. today at KMS. It’s the opener of a two-game series, with Friday’s game also scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
