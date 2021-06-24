Kasey Tournament reaches Final 4
The David A. Kasey Memorial youth baseball tournament is down to the Final Four.
Both semifinal games are today with a 6 p.m. game at Greentown and an 8 p.m. game at Taylor Southeast. The 6 p.m. features Merrell Brothers of Northwestern vs. King’s Heating of the united city league. The 8 p.m. matchup was unknown at Tribune deadline.
Merrell Brothers, which is chasing a second straight Kasey title, beat Advantage Outdoor of Greentown 12-3 in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.
This year is the 64th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams.
HOF Golf Outing set for next week at Chipp.
There is still time to enter a team or sponsor a hole in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Outing on Wednesday at Chippendale G.C.
The outing’s schedule shows registration at 12:15 p.m., a shotgun start for scramble play at 1 p.m. and a buffet meal following golf at approximately 5 p.m.
The entry fee is $300 for a foursome or $75 for an individual. Hole sponsorships are available for $100 per hole. Organizers also welcome donations of prizes such as merchandise to be given away during the outing.
To register, visit www.hoopshall.com, or call 765-529-1891. To offer prizes or donations, call Cindy Lester at 765-438-2469.
Hosier records ace at Country Club
Justin Hosier hit a hole-in-one during the inaugural Jeff Stout Memorial Outing on Wednesday at the Kokomo C.C. Hosier aced No. 8, which played 143 yards. It’s his third hole-in-one, including his second in the last year on No. 8.
Josh Helmberger, Jeremy Roberts and Carla Williamson witnessed the shot.
For hitting an ace in the tournament, Hosier will receive Bridgestone golf balls for a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.