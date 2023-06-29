Conaway reaches last 16 of State Junior
WEST LAFAYETTE — Tipton’s Maverick Conaway won his first two match play rounds Wednesday to earn a spot in today’s round of 16 at the Boys State Junior Championship at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course.
Conaway tied for fifth out of 112 golfers over Monday and Tuesday’s stroke play rounds, shooting a plus-1 with rounds of 74 and 70. The top 65 advanced to match play. Conaway then beat Carmel’s Joseph Armfield 6 and 5 in his first match and bested Fort Wayne’s Justin Hicks 2 and 1 in his second match. He’ll face Westfield’s Jake Cesare in the round of 16 today.
Another Tipton golfer, Gavin Hare, reached the second round of match play before bowing out. He shot rounds of 71 and 81 for a plus-9 after stroke play to tie for 33rd and advance to match play. In his first match Hare beat Greenwood’s Brady Schier 1 up. He then fell to Westfield’s Will Harvey 2-up in the second match.
The quarterfinals follow today’s round of 16, and the tournament concludes Friday.
Sixers fall by 1 run to Illinois squad
Danville, Illinois, Post 210 took a 6-5 victory against Kokomo Post 6 in an American Legion baseball game Wednesday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Kaiden Lucero, Dylan Pearson, Levi Mavrick and Corbyn Sparling drove in a run apiece for the Sixers. Lucero had two singles and Pearson and Mavrick had a double apiece. Also for Kokomo, Cooper Smith went 1 for 1, drew four walks and scored two runs.
Larry Hamilton took the loss. He started, pitched four innings and allowed five hits and four runs (three earned). He struck out four and walked three.
Kokomo (8-6) hosts Muncie at 7 p.m. today in the opener of Kokomo’s Fourth of July tournament. The six-team tournament continues through Monday.
Jackrabbits fall to Kalamazoo at KMS
The Kalamazoo Growlers built a 10-0 lead and topped the Kokomo Jackrabbits 10-2 Wednesday night in Northwoods League action in front of a crowd of 756 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Camden Hayslip was 2 for 2 with a double, RBI and a run to lead Kokomo’s offense. Vincent Temesvary was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Starter Derek Cabrera took the loss.
The Jackrabbits (12-18) and Growlers (16-13) are back in action at KMS today at 7:05 p.m.
• The ’Rabbits lost 7-5 Tuesday at Kenosha after a late rally fell short. Kenosha led 7-1 through six innings. Kokomo starter Hank Weiss took the loss, with three earned runs over five innings, five hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Roman Kuntz, Tyler Cate, Temesvary, and Kolbe Aven each collected two hits for the Jackrabbits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.