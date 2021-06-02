Franklin’s Bixler makes all-region team
Franklin College baseball player Ryan Bixler is an NCAA Division III Mideast All-Region player.
Bixler is one of 15 players, including one of four outfielders, on the first team. Franklin teammate Nick Wright also made the first team, as the third baseman.
Bixler, a former Lewis Cass standout, capped his college career with a huge season. In 39 games, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year batted .416 with 10 homers, 13 doubles and two triples. He drove in 45 runs and scored 67 runs. He had an on-base percentage of .557.
There are eight regions. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA D-III All-America Committee.
First-team selections are nominated for All-America honors. The D-III All-Americans will be announced today.
BobKats score road win over Sea-Kings
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Kokomo BobKats beat the California Sea-Kings 109-104 late Tuesday night to improve to 2-1 on their western road swing and 14-3 overall.
Kokomo’s Derek Hawthorne, A.J. Patty and Tre’Von Bentley each had a double double. Hawthorne scored 32 points and added a dozen rebounds. Patty scored 27 points and took 13 boards. Bently scored 11 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots. Martrellian Gibson added 11 points and four steals. And Tremont Moore scored nine points.
Tipton golfers win 4-way meet at Rock
PERU – Tipton’s boys golf squad shot a 157 to win a rainy four-team meet Wednesday at Rock Hollow. Peru was second at 182, Northwestern was third (201) and Manchester fourth (203).
Maverick Conaway led Tipton with a 38, Mylan Swan shot 39, and Gavin Hare and Nolan Swan each shot 40.
For Peru, Kash Bellar led the way with a one-over 37, Jake Van Baalen shot 42, Reese Smith shot 49 and Riley Smith 54.
HOF Golf Outing set for June 30 at Chipp.
An Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Outing presented by Purdue women’s coach Sharon Versyp is set for June 30 at Chippendale G.C. The annual event is returning to the local calendar after a one-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outing helps supports the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, specifically the annual Women’s Induction Banquet.
The schedule on June 30 shows registration at 12:15 p.m., a shotgun start for scramble play at 1 p.m. and a buffet meal following golf at approximately 5 p.m.
The entry fee is $300 for a foursome or $75 for an individual. Hole sponsors are needed. The cost is $100 per hole. Organizers also welcome donations of prizes such as merchandise to be given away during the outing.
To register, visit www.hoopshall.com, or call 765-529-1891. To offer prizes or donations, call Cindy Lester at 765-438-2469.
Mims, Switzer score aces at Wildcat Creek
Mike Mims recorded a hole-in-one Monday at Wildcat Creek G.C. It came on No. 17. He used a 52-degree gap wedge and Gary Roberts, Don Zimmerman and Denny Cullison witnessed the shot. Mims has five career aces.
Also at Wildcat Creek, one week earlier, Steve Switzer hit a hole-in-one. It came on No. 15 and he used a 9-iron to cover the 144 yards. Randy Smith, Darrell Cardwell and Josh Robertson witnessed it.
