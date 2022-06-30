’Rabbits beat Rafters; series finale tonight
The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 4-2 in a Northwoods League baseball game Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 667 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Rafters came in with a league-best record of 25-4, but Kokomo pitchers Richard Kiel and Hector Garcia cooled them off. Kiel (1-1) started and pitched seven sharp innings for the win. He allowed six hits and two runs, struck out six and walked none. Garcia closed with two scoreless innings for his second save. He allowed two hits, struck out one and walked one.
Kyan Lodice drove in two runs for Kokomo (9-21). Mark McNelly was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs, Luke Barnes was 2 for 4 with a run and Riley Garczynski was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The teams play again at 6:35 p.m. today to close their two-game series.
BobKats’ fan event tonight at Wildcat
The Kokomo BobKats will host a fan appreciation night tonight from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Columbian Club at Wildcat Greek Golf Course, 1631 Foxfire Lane.
The team will have its Midwest Conference championship trophy on display and fans can get autographs at the event.
The BobKats reached the semifinal round of The Basketball League’s playoffs this season, falling to Albany in Game 3 of a best-of-three series on Monday.
Bostic’s InspireHer camp set for Aug. 6
Kendall Bostic’s InspireHer Girls Basketball Camp has been scheduled for Aug. 6 at the Carver Community Center. A former Northwestern High School great, Bostic will be a junior on the Illinois women’s basketball team this upcoming school year.
The camp for girls in grades 3-8 and will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Carver Center. The camp is free and a lunch will be provided. Instruction will be provided by a team of Indiana high school and college players.
Registration for the camp is now open. To register, or for more information, contact the Carver Center at 765-457-9318 or email bosticfamily@comcast.net.
Braves select new basketball coaches
BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah on Wednesday announced the selections of its new basketball coaches with John Burrus hired as the boys coach and Ray Davis hired as the girls coach.
Burrus comes from Three Rivers Conference rival Southwood where he had a terrific 15-year run highlighted by a 2018 Class A state runner-up finish. He led the Knights to six TRC titles, six sectional titles and three regional crowns. He previously was North Miami’s coach for eight years.
Burrus replaces Tim Maiben, who moved into the Braves’ AD role.
“John is very familiar with our boys basketball team and players as Southwood has been a conference foe since the 2015-16 season,” Maiben said in a story on the school’s website. “[He] has earned several accolades over his career, and they are well deserving. His desire to win and lead our boys on and off the court will show through as [Mac’s coach].”
Davis comes from TRC rival Rochester where he served an assistant coach the last four seasons. He also previously has been an assistant at Warsaw and Grace College.
“Ray’s knowledge of the game is impressive, and his impact has been worldwide,” Maiben said in a story on the school’s website. “As the head coach for the Athletes in Action women’s team [which had NCAA DI and professional players], they traveled to Africa on an Ivory Coast tour in 2017. Coach Davis also completed a Kenya tour with the Grace College men’s basketball team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.