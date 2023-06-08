Championship is set for rookie tourney
Russiaville team First Farmers Bank will take on KUBS squad Hardie Group at 7 p.m. today at Russiaville in the title game of the Howard County Rookie League youth baseball tournament.
In Wednesday’s semifinal games, First Farmers beat Fire Pizza 21-9 in an all-Russiaville game at Taylor Southeast, and the Hardie Group Smokies beat Greentown team Huston Electric 12-8 at Greentown.
Rookie ball is for players 8 and under. Button Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in the tournament’s sponsor.
Strong pitching lifts Jackrabbits to win
The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Lakeshore Chinooks 4-1 in a Northwoods League game Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 475 at Municipal Stadium.
Lakeshore scored in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Kokomo responded with single runs in the third, fourth, seventh and eighth innings.
Kokomo starting pitcher Dave Armson pitched four innings and allowed a run. Kokomo relievers Jesus Gonzalez, Asa Christie and Matthew Sagmit combined for five scoreless innings. Gonzalez earned the win and Sagmit picked up the save.
The Jackrabbits finished with four hits. Tyler Cate, Jackson Horn, Filip Sarota and Elias Fiddler had a single each. Sarota and Zack Carinci drove in a run each.
Kokomo improved to 5-5, good for a share of third place in the Great Lakes East Division behind Traverse City (7-3) and Kalamazoo (6-4).
The Jackrabbits host the Kenosha Kingfish tonight at Municpal Stadium. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
BobKats visit Griffins tonight for Game 1
The Kokomo BobKats are matched against the St. Louis Griffins in the Midwest Conference finals of The Basketball League’s playoffs.
The best-of-three series begins tonight with the BobKats visiting the Griffins. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Jennings High School in Jennings, Missouri.
The series shifts to Kokomo for Game 2 on Saturday night at Memorial Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Big House downtown. Game 3, if needed, would be at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Gym.
