Seniors edge juniors in All-Star girls hoops
FORTVILLE — The Indiana All-Stars beat the Junior All-Stars in a girls basketball exhibition game Wednesday night at Mt. Vernon High School.
Michigan recruit Alyssa Crockett (Westfield) led the seniors’ balanced attack with 14 points and four assists. Asia Donald (Hobart) led the juniors with 20 points.
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden played for the juniors. She scored six points, dished one assist and grabbed one rebound. She was 2 of 3 on 3-point attempts.
In the boys game, the Indiana All-Stars beat the Junior All-Stars 90-75.
The senior All-Stars face the Kentucky All-Stars on Friday at Owensboro, Kentucky, and on Saturday at Southport High School in Indianapolis.
Tussinger to coach Carroll boys hoops
FLORA — Adam Tussinger is Carroll’s new boys basketball coach. The school board approved the hiring Tuesday.
Tussinger is a Carroll graduate. As a senior in 2008, he helped the Cougars win their first sectional title. More recently, he has served as the Cougars’ JV coach.
Tussinger replaces Bodie Bender, who left Carroll for Mishawaka. Bender compiled a 66-29 record in four seasons with the Cougars. That includes a 24-2 record last season when the Cougars reached the Class 2A final four.
Carroll returns four starters including two-time All-Area players Owen Duff and Jake Skinner.
'Rabbits rained out at Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits game against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Wednesday was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader today with the first game set for 5:05 p.m.
The Jackrabbits are on the road until Sunday when they host the Madison Mallards at 4:05 p.m.
