Football All-Stars include Erb, Pearce
The Indiana Football Coaches Association’s 55th annual North-South All-Star Classic this summer will include a pair of KT-area standouts with Western offensive lineman Braydon Erb and Tipton receiver Drew Pearce named to the North team.
The Panthers’ Erb was a two-way standout in the trenches. Offensively, he helped powered Western’s strong run game. Defensively, he was the KT All-Area Player of the Year. The Blue Devils’ Pearce was an All-Area pick after recording 50 catches for 663 yards and 10 touchdowns. He topped the area in all three categories.
In addition, Tipton coach Aaron Tolle is part of the North’s coaching staff. South Adams’ Grant Moser is the North’s coach and Tolle is one of the nine other coaches.
The North-South game honors outgoing seniors.
IUK volleyball falls to Indiana Tech
FORT WAYNE — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team dropped to 0-2 in the spring portion of the season following a loss at Indiana Tech on Wednesday.
The Warriors beat the Cougars 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14).
Sidney Gerig led IUK’s attack with 13 kills and three blocks. She had a .308 hitting percentage. Lizzie Sokland had 12 kills and hit .276. Macee Rudy and Alyvia Smith anchored the defense with Rudy recording 23 digs and Smith totaling 17.
Next up for the NAIA co-No. 20-ranked Cougars (18-2 overall) is a home match against Saint Francis next Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.