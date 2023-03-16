Editor's note: This article has been updated from its original version to include more information on Illinois' NCAA Tournament game.
Illinois women fall in First Four game
SOUTH BEND — Mississippi State used a big third quarter to beat Illinois 70-56 in a First Four game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Wednesday at Notre Dame.
Up 31-30 at halftime, Mississippi State outscored Illinois 21-8 in the third quarter to break it open. The Bulldogs maintained a double-figure lead throughout the final quarter.
The Bulldogs had a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint, 20-6 in bench points and 15-5 in assists.
Not helping the cause for the Illini was an injury to starting forward Kendall Bostic. The 6-foot-2 junior injured her foot in practice last week and wasn’t 100% for the game Wednesday. Another 6-footer, sophomore Brynn Shoup-Hill, was playing in her first game in more than three weeks after a foot injury as well.
“You just talk about the worst timing of an injury,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said. “But it’s life, and it’s basketball. That’s why I’m so proud of [Bostic] and Brynn; I mean, Brynn hasn’t practiced in two weeks and literally hasn’t ran up-and-down the floor. We just don’t really have the numbers, and against [Mississippi State], we couldn’t go small that much when they went big. It wasn’t a great matchup, knowing the injuries we had.”
Bostic, a former Northwestern standout, finished with two points, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 23 minutes of play.
The Illini closed with a 22-10 record. That represented a 15-win improvement from last season.
IWU women suffer heart-breaking loss
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — No. 4 seed Dakota State beat No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan 71-70 in the quarterfinal round of the NAIA women’s basketball tournament Wednesday.
Dakota State’s Caitlyn Dyer hit a 3-pointer with :18 remaining for the win.
Former Northwestern athlete Klair Merrell gave IWU a 68-66 lead when she hit a 3-pointer at 1:49. After Dakota State pulled even at 1:34, IWU’s Jordan Reid hit two free throws for a 70-68 lead at 1:20. After each team missed a shot, Dakota State’s Dyer hit the winner.
Merrell had a nice all-around game of eight points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
The Wildcats finished with a 31-4 record.
Boyer helps Butler rally for road win
FORT WAYNE — Former Northwestern athlete Ellie Boyer had the game-winning hit for Butler’s softball team in a 5-4 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday.
Trailing 4-3 and down to their final three outs, the Bulldogs rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh. Paige Dorsett’s RBI double knotted the score and Boyer’s single drove in Dorsett with the go-ahead run.
The Bulldogs improved to 8-18.
