Eastern track teams win 3-team meets
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s track and field teams hosted Mississinewa and Madison-Grant on Wednesday to begin the season.
In the boys meet, Eastern won with a score of 81. Mississinewa was second with 53 and M-G had 18.
Eastern’s individual winners were: Drew Monize (800 run); Caleb Vogl (3,200 run); Karsen Stiner (110 hurdles); Brayden Richmond (1,600 run); Jacob Morrow (300 hurdles); Jaiden Redmann (pole vault); Jayden Eagle (pole vault); and A.J. Wiles (shot put). In addition, Monize, Jordan Armogum, Sam Duke and Vogl teamed to win the 4x800 relay.
In the girls meet, Eastern won with a score of 69. Mississinewa was second with 50 and M-G had 36.
Triple winners Ella Kantz and Alesia Rummel led the Comets. Individually, Kantz won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and Rummel won the 800. Kantz, Rummel, Emily Slaughter and Lily Greene teamed to win the 4x800 relay. Rummel, Ella Cherry, Maggie Johnson and Arie Turner teamed to win the 4x400.
Also for the Comets, Rebekah Guthrie won the shot put.
IBCA recognizes classroom diligence
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday announced its academic all-state selections.
The IBCA chose 72 seniors (37 boys and 35 girls) as first-team academic all-state, with another 263 boys and 267 girls recognized as honorable mention.
Three KT-area players earned first-team selections — Eastern’s Evan Monize and Western’s Kyle Sanders on the boys side and Carroll’s Megan Wagner on the girls side.
Area boys who received honorable mention were: Eastern’s Niko Bailey, Zane Downing, Drew Monize and Makhai Reed; Western’s Cooper Jarvis and Evan Kretz; Taylor’s Nathan Keene; Peru’s Kash Bellar, Trey Curtis and Pete Polk; Cass’ Tyler Johnson, Tyson Johnson and Keegan Lytle; Carroll’s Ethan Duff; Tri-Central’s Mason Pickens and Holden Rayl; and Maconaquah’s Graham Stoll.
Area girls receiving honorable mention were: Eastern’s Addison Budde; Peru’s Carlee Marburger; Cass’ Kyla Mennen; Carroll’s Morgan Viney; and Maconaquah’s Madison Wilson.
IUK baseball rallies to beat Huntington
IU Kokomo’s baseball team used an eighth-inning rally to beat Huntington 9-6 Wednesday at Municipal Stadium. The Cougars improved to 9-9.
After the Forresters scored two runs in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead, the Cougars responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Jack Leverenz’s sacrifice fly tied the score and Dylan Janke’s RBI single put IUK in the lead. Later, Austin Weiler had an RBI single and Jake Heard cracked an RBI triple.
Weiler finished 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs. He also drew two walks. Janke was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Mark Goudy had a solo homer and a bases-loaded walk for two RBI. Tahj Borom stole two bases and scored three runs.
Eston Stull pitched the final three innings for the win. He allowed three hits and two earned runs and struck out five.
Kat grappler East wins 2 state events
Kokomo wrestler Jaquan East is enjoying a successful month.
Two weekends ago, East posted a 5-0 record in winning the 170-pound title in the Indiana Freshman-Sophomore State Championship. The Wildkat sophomore defeated Lowell’s Trenton Kersey 8-2 in the championship.
Last weekend, while wrestling for Central Indiana Academy, East won the 170-pound title in the cadet 16-and-under division at the ISWA Folkstyle State Championship. He went 5-0 with a pair of pins in winning the title. In the championship, East defeated Jase Robinson of Floyd Wrestling Club by a 12-6 decision.
