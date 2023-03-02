3 area players earn CL honors
The Crossroads League announced its 2022-2023 women’s and men’s basketball all-league honors on Wednesday.
On the women’s side, Tipton product Cassidy Crawford and Northwestern product Klair Merrell earned notice. Crawford made the 10-player first team and Merrell made the five-player all-defensive team.
Crawford is a senior forward at Saint Francis and Merrell is a junior guard at Indiana Wesleyan. Merrell helped the Wildcats sweep the league’s regular-season and tournament championships. IWU’s Ethan Whaley won Coach of the Year.
On the men’s side, former Tipton Blue Devil standout Ben Humrichous earned a spot on the 10-player second team. Humrichous is a junior guard/forward at Huntington. He helped the Foresters go 24-7 overall and 14-4 in the league.
BradKats continue unbeaten start
SHELBYVILLE — The Howard County BradKats, a Special Olympics 3-on-3 basketball team, won two games Saturday to continue its unbeaten start to the season.
The BradKats defeated the Shelby County Blazers 20-6 where veteran forward Dennis Pelfree scored eight points. In their second game, the BradKats blasted the Wayne County Patriots 38-10. Rookie forward Nate Tate scored 16 points and guard Johnny Smith added 12.
In both contests the BradKats shared in the scoring attack as each player made a basket. J.R. Taylor kept his six-game scoring streak intact by charging the basket and scoring a layup in each game. Team captain Dorman Miller led the team in minutes played and to victory by dishing out 20-plus assists over two games.
The BradKats (6-0) will put their undefeated record on the line Saturday in their first home games of the season at Kokomo High School.
BradKat players named their team in honor of former team captain and Special Olympics multi-sport athlete Brad Smith, who passed away in 2021.
