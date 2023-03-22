Bidunga picked for IBCA’s top squad
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its 2022-23 boys all-state selections.
The IBCA’s all-state selections include Supreme 15 for seniors, Supreme 15 for underclass players, large school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and small school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The Supreme 15 is the IBCA’s top honor, with the selections honoring the state’s top 15 seniors and top 15 underclass players. Kokomo junior Flory Bidunga made the underclass team for the second straight season.
The large school and small school all-state teams are secondary accolades — large school honoring players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and small school honoring players from the lower two classes. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for large school or small school honors.
Carroll’s Owen Duff made the senior small school team and Tipton’s Grady Carpenter and Nolan Swan made the underclass small school team.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players received honorable mention, which is awarded without regard to school size. From the KT area, Lewis Cass’ Luke Chambers, Western’s Mitchell Dean, Maconaquah’s Bauer Maple, Carroll’s Jake Skinner and Kokomo’s Shayne Spear made the senior honorable mention, and Maconaquah’s Josiah Ball and Peru’s Matthew Roettger and Alex Ross made the underclass honorable mention.
Kats’ Bellamy set for Top 60 Workout
Kokomo’s Zavion Bellamy, Carroll’s Owen Duff, Lewis Cass’ Tyson Good and Maconaquah’s Bauer Maple have been selected by Hoosier Basketball Magazine for its top 60 boys basketball seniors for the 2022-23 season. As such, they earned invitations to the Top 60 Senior Workout on Sunday at Marian University.
Duff, Good and Maple are unable to attend the workout.
BradKats win sectional, Death Stars await
The Howard County BradKats, a 3-on-3 Special Olympics basketball team, competed in a sectional in Logansport on Saturday. The BradKats improved their perfect record to 9-0 by edging the Steuben County Thunderbolts for the sectional championship.
The Thunderbolts’ quickness and pressure defense made for the BradKats’ toughest contest yet. Terry Fields, Dennis Pelfree and Nate Tate shared scoring honors with six points each. Fields also recorded the team’s first blocked shot of the season.
The BradKats play the Boone County Death Stars in the first game of the state finals at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield. If they win the BradKats will play for the Special Olympics of Indiana state championship that afternoon against the winner of the Lake County Hot Peppers vs. Lawrence County Shooting Stars game.
BradKat players named their team in honor of former team captain and Special Olympics multi-sport athlete Brad Smith, who passed away in 2021.
AAU squad moves tryout to Friday
The Kokomo AAU middle school girls basketball travel team has changed the date of its callout/tryout in order to avoid a conflict with the Kokomo High School boys basketball team’s state championship game.
The new date for the AAU callout/tryout is Friday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
