3 KT-area players earn Top 60 invites
Hoosier Basketball Magazine on Wednesday announced the selections for its Top 60 boys basketball senior workout, which is set for Sunday at Marian University in Indianapolis.
The invitees include three KT-area players — Taylor guard Bobby Wonnell, Maconaquah guard Hayden Maiben and Tipton forward Nate Powell.
Kokomo softball no-hits Tipton
Kokomo’s softball team beat Tipton 13-1 in five innings Wednesday at Championship Park, getting a no-hit effort from the pitching staff and a big day at the plate with five players combining on eight extra-base hits.
Carly Patterson threw four innings for the win, allowing two walks and an unearned run with four strikeouts. Dani Tate threw the final inning with a walk and a strikeout to finish the no-hitter.
At the plate, Karley Trine went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and four runs batted in. Kami Shoemaker was 3 for 4 with a double. Kennedy Huckeby was 2 for 3 with two doubles. Jordan Thatcher was 2 for 3 with a triple. And Taylor Reed tripled.
“I really thought we did a good job at the plate,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “Monday night [in a loss to Fishers] we didn’t have as much energy as I would have liked as a team. I thought we had more energy [Wednesday] and it showed in our play. We hit the ball really well, did a good job of baserunning and played really good defense.
“Really good pitching as well.”
