4 area b-ball players earn IBCA accolades
Four KT-area standouts earned recognition when the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its postseason boys basketball honor squads on Wednesday.
Tri-Central’s Jake Chapman, Carroll’s Owen Duff, Peru’s Matt Ross and Northwestern’s Eli Edwards were all named to the underclass honorable mention list. The IBCA has a senior “Supreme 15,” a large-school all-state list, a small-school all-state list, and an honorable mention, as well as equivalent lists for underclass players.
Those four were the Kokomo Tribune area’s four leading scorers. Chapman led the area in scoring with a whopping 26.3 points per game, Edwards and Ross both averaged double-doubles, and Duff led Carroll to a 21-win season.
Taylor softball falls in season debut
WABASH — Taylor’s softball team dropped its season opener 7-6 at Southwood on Wednesday.
“[The girls] came out of the gate a little slow and rough, but they pulled it together and tied the ballgame in the fifth inning, pulling even at six,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “But hat’s off to Southwood, they played great defense and they scored the go-ahead run to win the game.
“Maddie Uncapher and Kate Glaze did a great job on the mound.”
IUK volleyball wins at Thomas More
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — The IU Kokomo volleyball team overcame a slow start to beat Thomas More College 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22) Wednesday. The NAIA No. 24-ranked Cougars improved to 20-3.
Lorelei Porter led a balanced IUK attack with 14 kills. Erinn Adam backed her with 13 kills and Lizzie Sokeland had 11. Defensively, Sokeland stuffed four blocks, Adam had three blocks and Macee Rudy recorded 25 digs, pushing her career total to a school-record 1,988. Kaleigh Ensley held the old record was 1,970.
The Cougars have matches against Life University and Lindsey Wilson College on Saturday at Columbia, Kentucky.
IUK baseball splits with Indiana Tech
The IU Kokomo baseball team split a pair of seven-inning games with Indiana Tech at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Wednesday. The Cougars won the opener 3-0, and Tech won the closer 15-11.
In the opener, IUK pitchers Eston Stull, Ryan Beck, Owen Callaghan and Renton Poole combined on a three-hit shutout in the Cougars’ victory. Stull started and threw four innings with no hits allowed, two walks and seven strikeouts for the win. Beck, Callaghan and Poole each threw an inning with one hit each.
Tahj Borom staked Stull to the lead when he scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning. Dylan Janke singled in a run in the fifth, and Evan Allen hit an RBI triple in the sixth.
In the second game, IUK took a 7-2 lead through four innings but the visitors turned the tide with eight runs in the top of the fifth. Kokomo reliever Tyler Jahanshahi took the loss.
Austin Weiler went 2 for 4 with four runs batted in and two runs scored. Mason Melton also went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Bryce Lenz, Thomas Obergfell, and Sean Becker each had two hits.
IUK (10-13) plays a three-game set at Ohio Christian this weekend, starting with a single game Friday at 2 p.m.
