Bostic sparks Illini win with huge game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points, Kendall Bostic notched her sixth double-double of the season and 14th-seeded Illinois snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 75-66 win over 11th-seeded Wisconsin on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
The Illini (7-19), whose only other conference win came in a regular-season split with Wisconsin (8-21), will take on sixth-seeded Nebraska today.
Former Northwestern High School star Bostic had 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as all five Fighting Illini starters scored in double figures. Erika Porter scored a career-high 15, Adalia McKenzie had 14 points and seven assists and Jada Peebles added 12 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting.
Nye hit 5 of 6 from the 3-point line including her final one with just under a minute left for a seven-point lead. Wisconsin’s Katie Nelson replied with a 3-pointer but Wisconsin didn’t score again. McKenzie took back her inbounds pass from Bostic and drove to the hoop to score, and three free throws wrapped up the victory.
Wisconsin led 33-30 at halftime, but Illini outscored Wisconsin 25-10 — including a 12-0 run — in the pivotal third quarter to take a 55-43 lead heading into the final period.
Bellar leads Cardinals to 3rd-place showing
DORADO, Puerto Rico — Led by Peru product Kash Bellar, the Ball State men’s golf team took third place in the Dorado Beach Collegiate. The 13-team tournament concluded Tuesday.
The Cardinals shot a 3-under 285 in the final round to complete the tournament at 22-under (274-283-285—842) at the par-72 Dorado Beach Resort and Club Sugarcane Course.
Ball State finished just seven shots from the top spot, which was occupied by host UNC Greensboro at 29-under (835). Drexel took second in the 13-team field at 25-under (839).
Bellar led the Cardinals and finished in a tie for fifth place at 7-under (69-73-67—209). The 2021 IHSAA state champion had a team-high five birdies and eagled the par-5 sixth hole to highlight his final round.
Tipton’s Griffin Hare also played in Ball State’s six-man lineup. He tied for 38th at 1-over (68-76-73—217).
The Cardinals return to the links March 14-15 for the GCU Invitational, hosted by Grand Canyon, in Phoenix.
Crawford, Humrichous earn CL recognition
The Crossroads League on Wednesday announced its basketball award winners and two former Tipton standouts earned recognition.
Saint Francis junior forward Cassidy Crawford made the women’s 10-player first team and Huntington sophomore guard/forward Ben Humrichous made the men’s 10-player second team.
Crawford averaged 15.9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal per game. She led her squad in scoring and assists and was second on the team in rebounding. The Cougars (17-9 overall) finished 11-6 in the conference.
Humrochous averaged 12 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocked shots and 1.6 steals. He led his squad in rebounding and blocks and was No. 2 in steals. The Foresters (22-10 overall) finished 10-8 in the conference.
